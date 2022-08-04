More than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year, according to Cancer Research UK

Public health messaging around prostate cancer may be hampering early detection efforts by placing a misleading focus on urinary symptoms, scientists have said.

Cambridge University researchers said there is “no evidence of a causal link between prostate cancer and either prostate size or troublesome male urinary symptoms”, but much public health guidance promotes this link.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men

An increased need to urinate is high on the list of symptoms for prostate cancer given on the NHS website.

In a review published in the journal BMC Medicine, the Cambridge researchers argued that the “strong public perception” that male urinary symptoms are a key indicator of prostate cancer “may be seriously hampering efforts to encourage early presentation”.

The paper said: “If rates of earlier diagnosis are to improve, we call for strong clear messaging that prostate cancer is a silent disease especially in the curable stages and men should come forward for testing regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.

“This should be done in parallel with other ongoing efforts to raise awareness including targeting men at highest risk due to racial ancestry or family history.”

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men. According to Cancer Research UK, more than 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year and there are more than 12,000 deaths.

More than three-quarters (78%) of men diagnosed with the disease survive for more than 10 years, but this proportion has barely changed over the past decade in the UK, largely because the disease is detected at a relatively late stage.

In England, nearly half of all prostate cancers are picked up at stage three of four - with stage four being the latest stage.

‘This misperception has lasted for decades’

Vincent Gnanapragasam, professor of Urology at Cambridge University, said: “When most people think of the symptoms of prostate cancer, they think of problems with peeing or needing to pee more frequently, particularly during the night.

“This misperception has lasted for decades, despite very little evidence, and it’s potentially preventing us picking up cases at an early stage.”

Although prostate enlargement can cause the urinary problems often included in public health messaging, evidence has suggested that this is rarely due to malignant prostate tumours, according to the researchers.

Research instead suggests that the prostate is smaller in cases of prostate cancer.

Prof Gnanapragasam added: “We urgently need to recognise that the information currently given to the public risks giving men a false sense of security if they don’t have any urinary symptoms.

“We need to emphasise that prostate cancer can be a silent or asymptomatic disease, particularly in its curable stages.

“Waiting out for urinary symptoms may mean missing opportunities to catch the disease when it’s treatable.