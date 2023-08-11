Having sex multiple times a week could help to prevent prostate cancer, according to researchers.

Prostate cancer has hit headlines this week after both BBC Midlands Today presenter Nick Owen and former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan opened up about their diagnoses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Owen revealed that he has been diagnosed with an "extensive and aggressive" form of prostate cancer - while Jordan spoke about his surgery on TalkSport after spending a few weeks off the air.

There are numerous health benefits to intercourse, according to resaerchers. (Picture: Kei / Adobe Stock)

According to Prostate Cancer UK, the proportion of patients diagnosed with the disease when it is too advanced to treat varies significantly depending on where patients live, with a greater percentage of stage four cases in Scotland, the north east and Yorkshire.

There are ways of checking for prostate cancer, but the causes of it are largely unknown.

Check yourself - symptoms of prostate cancer Back pain, hip pain or pelvis pain Problems getting or keeping an erection Blood in the urine or semen Unexplained weight loss

Now, researchers from Boston University have inversely linked sexual activity to prostate cancer, suggesting that the more sex you have, the less likely you are to end up with it. They recommend that men have sex an impressive five times a week - in a lifestyle change that sounds far more fun than walking 4,000 steps every day, or eating an abundance of fruit and veg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Jennifer Rider said: "We evaluated whether ejaculation frequency throughout adulthood is related to prostate cancer risk in a large US-based study. We found that men reporting higher compared to lower ejaculatory frequency in adulthood were less likely to be subsequently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"These findings provide additional evidence of a beneficial role of more frequent ejaculation throughout adult life in the etiology of prostate cancer, particularly for low-risk disease."