Protect your skin in hot weather with these expert tips

Hot, dry weather can cause a range of problems for our skin

AN expert has shared the best ways to keep your skin healthy and looking its best during a heatwave.

Spells of long, dry weather are common features of summer in the UK and they can cause havoc with our beauty regimes.

Our complexions can become dry, flaky and dull as dehydration and sun exposure take their toll.

But making a few simple changes to our daily routines can make a big difference, according to Dr Majad Hussain, co-founder of artificial intelligence-empowered skincare specialists MiQuest.

He said: “Heatwaves can pose a range of problems to our skin, from leaving it dry and flaky to accelerating the aging process.

“Dry, hot air can suck the moisture out of the skin, and the sun’s harmful UV rays can cause significant damage.

“You may also be prone to more breakouts of acne as sweat and oil from your skin clogs your pores.

“It’s important to take action to protect our skin during hot weather and thankfully, a few simple changes can go a long way to maintaining a healthy complexion.”

Top tips to protect your skin during a heatwave

Drink plenty of water

Hot weather can leave our bodies susceptible to dehydration due to increased sweating, while the sun’s UV rays can also cause moisture loss in the skin.

This can lead to dry, irritated skin as well as rough and flaky patches.

It’s recommended to drink at least two litres of water to ensure your body remains adequately hydrated.

Apply sunscreen regularly

The sun emits harmful ultraviolet radiation that leave our skin at risk of sunburn, premature aging and skin cancer.

Applying a broad-spectrum SPF of at least 30 is recommended in order to reduce your exposure to UVA and UVB rays.

This should be reapplied every three to four hours, or more if you are spending prolonged periods outdoors.

Wear light, breathable fabrics

Our clothing plays an important role in helping our bodies regulate their internal temperature during hot weather.

It’s best to avoid heavy and tight-fitting fabrics which can trap heat and sweat and make our lives more uncomfortable.

Instead, opt for lighter, natural fabrics such as linen and cotton to let your skin breathe and help your body stay cool.

Moisturise properly

As our bodies are at greater risk of dehydration during heatwaves, it’s important to moisturise your skin each day to maintain its protective barrier to reduce water loss and keep pollutants out.

After you shower, apply a lightweight gel-based face moisturiser and body lotion to keep the skin’s protective barrier at its best.

Recommended ingredients include aloe vera and hyaluronic acid to boost hydration without weighing the skin down with heavy products.

Avoid over exfoliation

The harsh weather can leave our skin dry and flaky, and that leaves us in need of exfoliating to remove dead skin cells and keep our complexion fresh.

However, going overboard can make matters worse, damaging the skin and leaving it prone to irritation.

The sweet spot is exfoliating gently once or twice a week with a mild scrub.