Psychologist reveals little-known health condition that can take effect in summer

You might be familiar with Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) but associate it with the reduced sunlight in shorter days and the relentless chill that winter brings. However surprisingly, one in ten people living with SAD feel affected by the symptoms more in the summer months.

Psychologist Anjula Mutanda, working with stairlift and home lift brand Stannah, explains that more Brits could be impacted as summers get hotter and extreme weather days increasingly become more common.

She outlines the symptoms – and how to alleviate these – plus key differentiators from Winter SAD.

Summer SAD sufferers can struggle to fall or stay asleep

“The changing seasons affect us all to some degree. You might be more cheerful and fill your diary when the sun’s shining and then, over winter, find that you sleep more and hunker down. Maybe you feel a pang of sadness when the clocks change in October. But for those living with SAD, the negative toll on mood and energy levels can be all-encompassing. SAD typically afflicts people aged 18-30 – and women more than men.

"However, Summer SAD (or summer depression) means the WARMER months can induce a depressive state – and leave you feeling like you’re missing out on a period of happiness.

"It’s lesser known about than Winter SAD, but can be equally detrimental, so I want to highlight what these symptoms may look like so that if you notice a pattern of mood shifts during the summer it could explain why you – or a loved one – feel down.

"Be mindful that if these symptoms are left unchecked, Summer SAD could significantly impact day-to-day life – potentially leading to persistent low mood or sadness, and loss of interest or pleasure in everyday activities.”

Anjula Mutanda, psychologist

What causes Summer SAD?

"The UK is unique in that our year rotates between dark, cold winters and scorching, muggy summers – with no shortage of extreme weather days.

"Science shows that summers are getting hotter year-on-year due to climate change, with June 2025 nearing 40 degrees. The heat and humidity, while not the primary cause of Summer SAD, may worsen symptoms in people who are more sensitive to seasonal mood changes.

"Light plays a role, too. SAD is caused by a disruption to circadian rhythm – our internal body clock.

"Some of us are more sensitive to how much light reaches the brain through our eyes. But where Winter SAD sufferers crave the sun’s rays, those with Summer SAD may want to avoid it. Additionally, factors like concerns about body image may also compromise mood.”

The TWO symptoms that sets Summer SAD apart from winter SAD

"Sleep is commonly disturbed by SAD, regardless of season. But there are two crucial differences between summer and winter variants.

"Someone with Winter SAD might feel lethargic and oversleep. However, Summer SAD sufferers can struggle to fall or stay asleep and, worse still, experience insomnia. It’s then easy to put that down to the heat or early sunrise, which then means that Summer SAD symptoms may get overlooked.

"Secondly, appetite is affected. Winter SAD can cause increased hunger and lead to weight gain – whereas someone with Summer SAD might lose their appetite entirely.”

"Broader Summer SAD symptoms – like decreased energy levels and irritability – are worsened if you’re running on very little sleep or hungry.

"This could then become a vicious cycle that impacts how you ‘show up’ to work and around loved ones. You might find it hard to think straight and engage in conversation, let alone perform to the standard your boss expects. Also, when it comes to intimacy, Summer SAD could lower libido, possibly causing relationship problems.

"While many of us may experience a dip in mood, persistent sadness, irritability, tearfulness and a feeling of unworthiness or helplessness that stops you from enjoying life to the fullest – aligned to a specific season, or abrupt change in weather – could indicate SAD. At its worst, it risks escalating into depression and even suicidal thoughts.”

"One way to spot SAD, and break the negative cycle, is to keep a diary. Note when you’re in low-spirits, how much sleep you got, the date, the weather and when you start feeling better. This will help you to clearly identify if there’s a pattern.”

How to overcome Summer SAD

"If you’re experiencing Summer SAD, limit how much time you spend in the sun. Stay in the shade, wear a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses. Consider making plans such as visits to museums, art galleries and cinemas (which are all indoors but, crucially, out of your house). If you’re worried about a friend or family member, take their lead.

"Try to bask in Golden Hour – which happens roughly an hour before the sun sets or shortly after the sun rises – where the light casts a soft, hazy glow that’s kinder to the eyes. A stroll if you’re experiencing cabin fever or gazing out the window when you can’t drift off could work wonders. Luxury retirement brand Audley Villages recently found that Edinburgh, Liverpool and Cardiff offer the best sunsets to inspire your next trip and inject excitement back into summer holidays.

"If sleeping’s difficult, introduce a wind-down routine. Avoid caffeine at least eight hours before bedtime, limit screen use (as blue light hampers the body’s sleep-wake cycle) and instead get stuck into a good book. Turn your bedroom into a dimly lit, cosy and tidy sanctuary to retreat into so you enjoy life upstairs rather than dread it.

"Practicing wellness activities can help calm the mind if you’re anxious. This could be mindfulness, yoga or taking a few moments out of a busy day to do the ‘4-7-8’ breathing technique (inhaling for four seconds, holding it for seven and exhaling for eight).

“If you’re concerned about your – or a loved one’s – wellbeing, a GP should be the first port-of-call. This might lead to a talking therapy referral to discuss thoughts and feelings further with a trained professional. Vitally, don’t suffer in silence. Phone a friend or a helpline like Samaritans.”

If psychologist Anjula’s explanation of Summer SAD resonates, try following her guidance of avoiding direct sunlight while also tracking with a diary to recognise the potential patterns. Awareness is key when it comes to mental health concerns and just having the information and being mindful of Summer SAD is the first big step to a happier, more regulated summer.