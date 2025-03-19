Psychologists warn welfare reforms may push those with ill health into low-quality insecure jobs

Responding to the Government’s welfare reform changes, and to Health Secretary Wes Streeting stating that mental health conditions are “overdiagnosed”, President of the British Psychological Society Dr Roman Raczka said:

“We shouldn’t oversimplify the mental health challenges that face millions of people every day, as everyone living with a mental health condition deserves support. This includes gaining financial security, with welfare benefits being a vital lifeline for those who rely on them.

“The need to reform the health and disability benefits system is widely recognised. Any changes however must provide a safe pathway back to employment for those looking to get back into work, as well as provide support throughout the process. Reforms should not inadvertently push those suffering with illness into insecure, low-quality jobs that could worsen their health. A more flexible and supportive system is essential to ensure attempts to return to work are not to the detriment of long-term wellbeing.

“We will work with our members to respond to the government’s consultation in due course.”

