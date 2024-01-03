Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth hospital has declared a critical incident due to “extreme pressures on services”. The hospital announced on social media just after 11am today (January 3): “Due to extreme pressures on services, we have declared a critical incident. Our hospital and Emergency Department is full with patients. We need every possible space to treat patients with life threatening conditions and injuries.”

One witness said dozens of patients were waiting for beds on Tuesday evening. Some of those were reportedly waiting over 26 hours as ambulances backed up at the hospital.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement