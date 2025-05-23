Radiation Oncology Market Overview: Technological advancements & market dynamics

The global radiation oncology market size

The global radiation oncology market size was valued at USD 8,567.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 8,984.5 million in 2024 to USD 13,160.3 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60%

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The global Radiation Oncology Market is set to experience substantial growth over the coming years, driven by increasing cancer prevalence, advancements in radiation therapy, and the growing adoption of cutting-edge oncology solutions. According to Kings Research, the market is expected to witness a steady expansion through 2031, fuelled by heightened research and development efforts, strategic collaborations, and rising demand for effective cancer treatment solutions worldwide.

The Radiation Oncology Market encompasses a range of radiation-based treatment modalities aimed at managing and eradicating cancer cells. Radiation therapy remains one of the most widely utilized cancer treatments, often used in combination with surgery and chemotherapy. With continuous advancements in imaging techniques, treatment planning software, and precision targeting of tumours, radiation oncology has evolved significantly, making treatments more effective and reducing adverse side effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The global radiation oncology market size was valued at USD 8,567.2 million in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 8,984.5 million in 2024 to USD 13,160.3 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise globally, the demand for radiation oncology solutions has surged, leading to substantial investments in research and innovation. Governments, healthcare institutions, and private entities are focusing on developing more efficient and patient-friendly radiation therapies, which is further propelling market growth.

Radiation Oncology Market

Market Trends Shaping the Industry

Several key trends are shaping the growth of the Radiation Oncology Market:

Technological Advancements – Innovations such as intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), and proton therapy are significantly improving treatment efficacy and patient outcomes. AI and Machine Learning Integration – Artificial intelligence (AI) is being increasingly adopted to enhance radiation therapy planning, automate workflows, and improve precision in targeting tumors. Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Treatments – Radiation oncology is gaining traction due to its non-invasive nature compared to traditional surgical procedures, reducing patient recovery time and minimizing complications. Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine – Tailored radiation therapy solutions based on genetic and molecular profiling of tumors are emerging as a key trend, improving the effectiveness of cancer treatment. Expansion of Radiation Therapy Centers – Developing nations are witnessing a surge in radiation therapy centers due to increased healthcare investments and the growing burden of cancer cases.