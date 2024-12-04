Rediscovering worth: How ‘Love2Heal’ guides the journey from trauma to transformation

Gemma Norris

In the heart of Seaton, Devon, amidst the backdrop of Storm Bert, wellness author Gemma Norris celebrated the launch of her transformative new book, Love2Heal. Friends, family, and clients gathered at The Hideaway to honour what Gemma calls her “greatest achievement” — a heartfelt exploration of healing trauma, reclaiming self-worth, and empowering individuals to rediscover their desires and voice.

Gemma’s work is deeply personal and profoundly universal. Drawing from her own experiences and professional insights, *Love2Heal* blends science and spirituality to guide readers toward healing from trauma and abuse. The book emphasises the transformative power of unconditional love and self-acceptance, offering a roadmap for those seeking to rebuild from within.

“Taking a moment to honour what we’ve achieved is something many of us neglect,” Gemma explained during the event. “This creates an emptiness that can’t be filled by external successes alone. It’s a significant contributor to the mental health struggles we’re seeing today — the illusion of success that never truly satisfies.”

At its core, Love2Heal is about challenging those illusions and breaking free from the limiting beliefs that hold us back. Through her writing, Gemma seeks to remind readers of their inherent worth and the deep reserves of healing love they already carry within.

The book launch offered a glimpse into Gemma’s holistic approach to wellness. Attendees were invited to participate in a guided meditation, an integral practice in her work, designed to connect individuals with their inner selves. “It was emotional and beautiful,” Gemma shared. “To witness others shatter the old beliefs of not being worthy enough and step into their true selves is the essence of my purpose.”

Gemma’s message is clear: healing is possible when we reconnect with our true selves. By addressing trauma and abuse, recognising our self-worth, and rediscovering our desires and voice, we can embark on a journey of profound transformation.

Love2Heal is more than a book; it’s an invitation to embrace a healthier, more authentic life. Through her words and work, Gemma Norris reminds us that the power to heal lies within — and that our voices deserve to be heard.

Gemma, is the revolutionary go-to expert and an Ambassador for health and wellbeing empowerment on a Science to Soul perspective.

With profound insight into the mind-body-soul relationship, she acts as the facilitator for you to translate your body's messages, revealing what they are communicating to you in pain and dis-ease.

Find out more about Gemma and Love2Heal here - www.theinfinityhealthhub.com