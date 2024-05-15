Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reece Mitchell had a rare form of childhood dementia.

A boy who was diagnosed with a rare form of dementia when he was just five-years-old has passed away "surrounded by love". Reece Mitchell, 10, from North Kessock near Inverness, was diagnosed with the CLN2 variant of Batten's disease.

The incurable genetic disorder left Reece suffering from seizures, and unable to move, talk or see, with mum Donna told upon diagnosis that her son would have a severely reduced life expectancy. After a five year batle with the condition, he passed away on Friday, 10 May at Rachel House Children's Hospice in Kinross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Health Weekly newsletter - your one-stop shop to a better you Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Donna Mitchell, who had been sharing Reece's journey on social media, confirmed the news in a Facebook post. "My darling boy died early this evening outside in the garden with the sun on his face and surrounded by so much love," she said.

Donna Mitchell with her son Reece

"These last few weeks have been incredibly difficult and Reece has gone through so so much but even on the difficult days we made the best of our time together. Tonight we should have been camping under the stars for one last adventure and a massive thanks to everyone at the hospice who pulled out all the stops to get a tent, but Reece had other ideas, he has his own wee adventure to go on.

"As much as my heart is breaking Reece is now free from pain and I firmly believe he’s reunited with my mam and dad who will keep him safe till I am reunited with my boy. Reece was not just my son but he was my best friend, my reason to get up every day and he has made us all better people.

"And if you were lucky enough to have met Reece, you will know how truly special he is and I know Reece has touched many many people and I’m proud to be his mam. Run free beautiful boy."