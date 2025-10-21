Residents of these cities at risk from missing vitamin including Glasgow, Bolton and Durham
A new study by Dr Cinik has revealed the UK cities where residents are most at risk of vitamin D deficiency, with Glasgow City taking the top spot. The research examined sunshine hours, cloud cover, UVB strength, air quality, and the percentage of residents with low vitamin D to identify the areas where people are most at risk across the UK.
Glasgow ranks as the city most at risk, with just over 1,200 hours of sunshine a year and 63 percent cloud cover. The city’s UVB levels are among the lowest in the country, which means the sunlight that does reach the ground is often too weak to trigger vitamin D production. Almost half of residents already have low vitamin D levels, suggesting that natural sunlight is rarely enough to maintain healthy levels year-round.
Bolton ranks second after Glasgow, with 1,265 hours of sunshine a year and 60 percent cloud cover, leaving many residents at risk despite slightly higher sunlight levels. Durham and Newcastle follow in third and fourth, with 1,480 and 1,551 sunshine hours respectively, cloud cover around 59-60 percent, low UVB strength, and over 55 percent of residents already showing vitamin D deficiency.
Wolverhampton, Blackburn, and Stoke-on-Trent occupy the middle of the top ten, recording between 1,378 and 1,448 sunshine hours and 60-61 percent cloud cover, yet over 51-54 percent of residents have low vitamin D. Manchester, Sunderland, and Coventry complete the list, with sunshine hours ranging from 1,385 to 1,507, cloud cover around 58-61 percent, and more than 50 percent of people affected.
Dr Cinik commented on the risks of vitamin D: “Low vitamin D can leave people feeling fatigued, more prone to infections, and even impact mood and mental wellbeing. Because the body relies on UVB rays from sunlight to produce vitamin D naturally, it is easy to fall short when daylight is limited or conditions reduce sun exposure.”
“There are simple ways to help maintain healthy vitamin D levels. Spending time outdoors during daylight hours, eating foods rich in vitamin D such as oily fish, eggs, or fortified products, and considering supplements when sunlight is limited can all make a difference. These steps are especially important for people living in northern or cloudier areas, where sunlight alone may not be enough to meet daily requirements.”
The study analysed six key indicators to determine which UK cities are most at risk of vitamin D deficiency. Each metric was scaled and weighted to produce a total risk score, combining sunshine hours (25%), cloud cover (20%), UVB strength (20%), percentage of people with low vitamin D (20%), ozone levels (10%), and aerosol pollution (5%). Data was sourced from the Met Office, WeatherOnline, Weatherspark, and AccuWeather.
List of the 20 UK cities most at risk of vitamin D deficiency:
|Rank
|City
|Sunshine hours (Annual Average)
|Percentage of the sky covered by clouds (annual average)
|UVB strength (Vitamin D-effective UVB only occurs when UV index ≥ 3) )
|Percentage of People with Low Vitamin D
|Ozone (AQI)
|Aerosol Pollution (PM)
|Total Score
|1
|Glasgow City
|1,234
|63%
|2
|49%
|6
|61
|73.91
|2
|Bolton
|1,265
|60%
|2.7
|51%
|13
|60
|68.85
|3
|Durham
|1,480
|59%
|2.5
|55%
|15
|31
|68.43
|4
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|1,551
|60%
|2.5
|55%
|13
|56
|68.39
|5
|Wolverhampton
|1,386
|60%
|3.1
|54%
|14
|63
|67.86
|6
|Blackburn
|1,378
|61%
|2.6
|51%
|13
|52
|66.27
|7
|Stoke-on-Trent
|1,448
|60%
|3.1
|54%
|14
|61
|65.37
|8
|Manchester
|1,385
|61%
|2.9
|51%
|13
|75
|65.06
|9
|Sunderland
|1,551
|58%
|2.6
|55%
|13
|49
|64.09
|10
|Coventry
|1,507
|60%
|3.3
|54%
|19
|57
|62.71
|11
|Perth
|1,370
|60%
|2.2
|49%
|11
|29
|61.90
|12
|Aberdeen City
|1,447
|58%
|1.9
|49%
|16
|30
|60.63
|13
|Preston
|1,367
|59%
|2.7
|51%
|6
|46
|60.06
|14
|Edinburgh
|1,449
|60%
|2
|49%
|8
|32
|59.91
|15
|Leicester
|1,452
|60%
|3.2
|51%
|17
|66
|59.04
|16
|Bradford
|1,384
|62%
|2.8
|46%
|21
|68
|58.55
|17
|Dundee
|1,461
|59%
|2.1
|49%
|11
|36
|58.48
|18
|Nottingham
|1,487
|60%
|3.2
|51%
|15
|64
|56.88
|19
|Huddersfield
|1,384
|62%
|2.8
|46%
|14
|59
|55.44
|20
|Lancaster
|1,559
|60%
|2.7
|51%
|13
|27
|55.17