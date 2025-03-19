Revealed: Is your job slowly blinding you?

3 in 5 workers stare at screens for 6+ hours daily

Think your job is safe? Think again. New data reveals UK workers are suffering preventable eye injuries at work – with industries like construction, healthcare, and even office jobs putting employees’ vision at risk.

The survey, commissioned by eye health company NuVision Biotherapies, has found:

48% of UK employees believe their current job poses a risk to their eye health.

40% of the people surveyed have experienced a slight or significant deterioration in their vision or eye health since starting their current job.

Only one third of employees agree that their employer prioritises their eye health and safety.

3 in 5 UK employeesstare at screens for 6+ hours daily, linked to “digital eye strain”, a condition causing permanent vision deterioration if ignored.

Meanwhile, NHS data obtained via FOI reveals that in the past year alone:

Over 57,000 emergency hospital visits were recorded for eye-related injuries.

More than 82,000 cases involved foreign objects entering the eye.

Over 201,000 patients reported eye pain at emergency departments.

One in five individuals are estimated to experience significant sight-loss during their lifetime [ 1] and by 2050 this is expected to increase by 40% [ 2]. The current cost of sight-impairment and blindness to the UK economy is estimated at £25 billion annually [ 2]. This reflects the growing number of individuals experiencing some form of visual problems and accounts for the direct costs of general ophthalmic services as well as wider economic costs [ 3].

Are employers failing to protect workers’ eyesight?

While construction and manufacturing unsurprisingly top the danger list, screen-heavy roles are the new frontier for eye damage. Despite growing awareness of workplace safety, experts warn that eye protection may still be an overlooked issue in many industries. Employers can implement simple workplace changes to help mitigate eye strain, irritation, and long-term damage, for example:

✔ Workers in environments with airborne irritants should have access to mandatory eye protection to reduce the risk of foreign body exposure.

✔ Screen-based workers should follow the 20-20-20 rule (looking 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes) to help manage digital eye strain.

✔ Employers should provide the right PPE, ensure proper lighting conditions and provide education on eye health best practices.

Fighting the eye health crisis with innovation

New improvements in eye care technology are giving hope to workers and helping to prevent eye problems before they start, or become even worse. While prevention is key, breakthroughs like NuVision Biotherapies’ amniotic membrane are transforming treatment. “We’re seeing increasing awareness of workplace-related eye risks. When it comes to amniotic membrane, think of it as a ‘bandage’ made from natural tissue,” explains Andy Hill “It helps heal burns, chemical damage, and scarring, giving workers hope even after accidents or severe eye strain.”

Expert comments

Andy Hill, CEO at NuVision Biotherapies, said: “This new data highlights the potential risks to eye health that workers across different industries may face, and has prompted us to question whether enough is being done to protect people’s vision in the long term. Catching issues early is crucial for reducing problems further down the road. Not only does this preserve people’s eye health in the long term, but it can also save critical NHS resources.”

Sachin Patel, Specialist Prescribing Optometrist at Safarian & Simon Opticians, said: “Dry eye, often caused by digital eye strain, is a chronic condition and is often one of the leading causes of reduced productivity. If not treated quickly, using normal eye drops may not be enough and a consultation with a dry eye specialist could be required. Employers must act and work together with employees, for example by offering advice on screen filters, or face a workforce with failing eyesight.”

Paul Kelly, Head of the Employment team at Blacks Solicitors, said: "Under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974, UK employers are required to protect employees’ health and safety, including safeguarding eye health in high-risk industries. Key legislation includes the Control of Substances Hazardous to Health (COSHH) regulations, which mandate risk assessments, and the Health and Safety (Display Screen Equipment) Regulations 1992, where employers must offer eye tests and corrective eyewear to employees using screens regularly.

"Employees injured on the job should report incidents, seek medical attention, and gather evidence. If negligence is proven, they may be entitled to compensation for medical costs, lost earnings, and pain. The case of Sofidel UK Limited [2023], which faced a £1 million fine after an eye injury due to inadequate safety measures, highlights the importance of compliance and thorough risk management to protect workers’ eye health.”

Workplace health & safety expert Nick Higginson, CEO of Phoenix Health & Safety, said:"Workplace eye injuries are often preventable, yet many employers underestimate the risks. Whether it’s ensuring access to proper PPE in high-risk industries, conducting regular workplace assessments for office-based employees, or providing clear health and safety procedures, proactive measures are essential. Embedding a culture where employees feel empowered to raise eye health concerns and where employers take action, can significantly reduce long-term damage and improve workplace safety."

But experts agree: Prevention beats cure. To find out more about the innovative treatments available for eye diseases, please visit: www.nu-vision.co.uk/