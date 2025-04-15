REVEALED: The cities in the UK suffering most from foot problems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

UK-based beauty and wellness podiatrist reveals the cities struggling most with their feet.

We’re a nation of runners, labourers and cyclers – with running in particular seeing a considerable uptick in popularity. Last year, running clubs on the running app Strava saw a 59% increase in memberships, as well as a 39% increase in running event participation in 2024 – half of which were first-time participants!

Naturally, all this physical activity means our feet see some serious wear and tear – leading to a large volume of Googled symptoms for foot problems, especially in recent months.

Monthly searches for “cracked heels” and “ athlete foot” have seen recent rises – both foot problems that runners are at an elevated risk of developing. “Cracked heels” has received 5,400 searches, an 84% increase over the last 3 months, whereas “athlete foot” has received a whopping 135,000 searches, a 22% increase.

One thing has become increasingly clear over the last few years – Brits are never off their feet.

So, which cities are taking care of their feet the least? We’ve looked at the 10 cities with the keenest runners to find out which are in dire need of better post-run TLC. Former podiatrist and entrepreneur, Margaret Dabbs, has then ranked them by their need for healthier feet.

Is your city on the list?

Durhamites have the most foot problems, with 250 searches per 100k people – over double the amount of searches as the second-highest, Norwich (117.2).

Norwich (117.2), Salisbury (108.9), Lincoln (108.8) and Chester (95.9) round out the top 5.

The running city with the least searches within our top 10 is Exeter, coming in at 35.00. This means that in comparison, Durham has seen a 614.3% increase over Exeter in searches for “athlete foot.”

Oxford has seen the largest year-on-year (YoY) increase in searches for “athlete foot”, rising by 540% between 2024 and 2025.

The running cities suffering most with foot problems

Durham - 250 searches per 100k people Norwich - 117.2 searches per 100k people Salisbury - 108.9 searches per 100k people Lincoln - 108.8 searches per 100k people Chester - 95.9 searches per 100k people St Albans - 69.7 searches per 100k people Winchester - 67.5 searches per 100k people Manchester - 48.5 searches per 100k people Oxford - 41.8 searches per 100k people Exeter - 35 searches per 100k people

We can see from this data that Durham, the keenest running town in the UK according to a recent study, is also the town that most frequently searches for help with foot problems.

Margaret Dabbs had this to say about the findings: “It’s not surprising that the UK city most keen on running also Googles foot-related problems more, especially issues like athlete’s foot, a painful and uncomfortable condition with a very fitting name. Athlete’s foot is common amongst active people who are constantly on their feet, and dealing with the issue is very important for budding runners who need to continue their training.

“The best advice I could give to the runners on this list suffering from athlete’s foot is this – create a footcare routine and stick to it,” Dabbs explains. “I would advise exfoliating your feet with an antifungal exfoliator before moisturising with a hydrating cream. Antifungal creams should be used daily while athlete’s foot persists; this includes using a nighttime cream before bed and a soothing powder in the morning to cool inflammation.

“Remember, prevention is the best cure when it comes to foot hygiene. As a preventative measure for those at risk of developing athlete’s foot, add filing to your daily routine. File the heels once a week to remove hard, hard, dead, dry skin and calluses,” Dabbs adds.

“Athlete’s foot can leave feet inflamed, odorous, itchy and painful – affecting performance and self-confidence. The sooner it’s dealt with, the sooner you can get back to doing what you do best – running,” Dabbs continues.

“Just remember: Look after your feet, and your feet will look after you!”

Are you a runner or athlete in a town near the top of this list? If so, we hope your feet are problem-free!