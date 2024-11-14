Revealed: US states with the longest ER waiting times

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New data has revealed the top 10 US states with the longest and shortest ER waiting times.

The research conducted by experts at Zinda Law Group analyzed the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) data on the median time patients spent in the emergency department in each US state from 2022 to 2023.

Maryland topped the list of U.S. states experiencing longest ER times, with a median waiting time of 4.18 hours (251 minutes). To put that into perspective, residents of Maryland are waiting longer than North Dakota and South Dakota combined.

In second place is Rhode Island, which has a median waiting time of 3.6 hours (216 minutes). Rhode Island residents are waiting 19% longer than Vermont, which landed tenth on the list of states with the top 10 longest ER times.

Following closely behind in third place is Massachusetts, with a median waiting time of 3.57 hours (214 minutes). This is 36% longer time than the median ER waiting time across the US of 2.62 hours (157 minutes).

Delaware comes in fourth place with a median of 3.5 hours (210 minutes) of waiting time in the ER.

In fifth place is New York, which has a median ER waiting time of 3.37 hours (202 minutes).

New Jersey followed closely behind in sixth place with a median waiting time of 3.23 hours (194 minutes).

In joint seventh place is Pennsylvania and Connecticut, with a median ER waiting time of 3.08 hours (185 minutes).

California is in eighth place, with a median waiting time of 3.05 hours (183 minutes).

Just after that is North Carolina, with a median ER waiting time of 3.03 hours (182 minutes).

Finally, rounding off the list in tenth place is Vermont, with a median waiting time of 3.02 hours (181 minutes). Vermont experiences 68% longer waiting times than North Dakota which ranked at the bottom of all the states for the longest ER times.

At the other end of the scale, the states with the quickest ER times are North Dakota ranking first, with a median waiting time of 1.8 hours (108 minutes).

South Dakota and Nebraska joint in second with a median ER waiting time of 1.9 hours (114 minutes).

Followed by Iowa’s waiting time of 1.95 hours (117 minutes).

Oklahoma has the fourth quickest ER time at 1.97 hours (118 minutes).

Hawaii is in fifth with a median waiting time of two hours (120 minutes).

In at sixth is Kansas with a waiting time of 2.04 hours (122 minutes).

Montana lands in seventh place with 2.1 hours (126 minutes) waiting time.

Mississippi and Arkansas are in eighth and ninth with a median ER time of 2.13 hours (128 minutes) and 1.18 hours (131 minutes).

The tenth spot for quickest ER time is Louisiana with 2.2 hours (132 minutes).

A spokesperson for Zinda Law Group commented on the findings: "By analyzing ER waiting times, we can shed light on the efficiency of healthcare systems in different states. The differences in waiting times may potentially indicate areas where improvements are needed to ensure timely and effective care for all patients. “Furthermore, being aware of ER waiting times can help identify trends and patterns that may impact patient outcomes. For example, eight of the 10 states with the longest waiting times are located on the East Coast. By identifying these patterns, strategies can be put in place to reduce waiting times, improve patient satisfaction, and enhance overall healthcare delivery.”