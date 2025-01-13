Revolutionising cosmetic surgery: How enhanced recovery techniques are transforming outcomes

KLINIKAL

In recent years, cosmetic surgery has seen remarkable advancements, and Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) has been at the forefront of this transition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years, cosmetic surgery has seen remarkable advancements, and Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) has been at the forefront of this transition.

These techniques improve patient aftercare by reducing pain, minimising complications, and significantly shortening recovery time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studies have shown that, in contrast to traditional recovery methods that typically take up to two weeks, patients following ERAS protocols can often resume light activities within just five days post-surgery.

One of the country's leading experts in this area is Dr Manish Sinha.

“Enhanced recovery improves every aspect of the patient’s surgical journey. From Anaesthetic techniques to post-operative care, ensuring quicker, safer, and more predictable recoveries,” explained Dr Sinha, a leading UK plastic surgeon.

“With tools like Total Intravenous Anaesthesia (TIVA), BIS monitoring, and minimally invasive techniques, recovery has never been faster or safer” he adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, Dr Manish explains more about these advanced techniques and how they’re transforming the patient recovery process.

What are Enhanced Recovery Techniques?

ERAS is an innovative approach designed to help patients recover more quickly and safely after surgery. Unlike traditional methods, which often involve prolonged hospital stays and reliance on opioids, ERAS uses evidence-based strategies to optimise care before, during, and after surgery. The benefits of these techniques range from minimised surgical trauma, reduced pain, and an improvement in the overall recovery process.

For cosmetic surgery patients, ERAS offers significant benefits. Over 70% of patients recover faster than expected, returning to light activities like walking and climbing stairs within two to five days. This is achieved by combining advanced anaesthetic techniques, minimally invasive procedures, and structured post-surgical care.

Which tools and techniques aid Faster Recovery?

The success of ERAS is strengthened by a range of advanced tools and innovative surgical methods, including advanced anaesthesia and minimally invasive techniques designed to prioritise both safety and comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advanced anaesthesia techniques play a central role in ERAS. Total Intravenous Anaesthesia (TIVA) for example, replaces the traditional gas-based anaesthesia with precise intravenous medication. This reduces side effects like nausea and grogginess, allowing patients to recover more quickly. Additionally, techniques like BIS Monitoring (Bispectral Index Monitoring) track brain activity during surgery, ensuring the anaesthetic is administered at the optimal level. This prevents over- or under-sedation, improving both safety and recovery outcomes.

Minimally invasive techniques, such as those used in endoscopic facelifts or eyelid lifts, involve smaller incisions that significantly reduce pain, the risk of infection, and healing time. The innovative dual-surgeon approach, where two surgeons work simultaneously, further shortens operating times. This, in turn, reduces the duration of anaesthesia, which is a critical factor in speeding up recovery.

How are Pain Management and Post-Surgical Recovery different in ERAS?

In ERAS, effective pain management and a structured recovery protocol are pivotal to helping patients regain mobility and independence sooner. One of the most significant changes in pain management is the use of multimodal approaches such as Modern Pain Relief, which have also been effective in reducing excessive use of opioids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In these methods, preemptive medications like paracetamol and tranexamic acid are used to manage inflammation and discomfort, while targeted nerve blocks with buoivacaine and lidocaine offer direct relief. As a result, patients experience minimal pain and can mobilise sooner.

Structured recovery protocols are also a vital part of the ERAS process. Patients are encouraged to begin walking within hours of their procedure to reduce the risk of complications like blood clots. Discharge criteria ensure that patients can eat, walk unaided, and manage their pain before being sent home. Furthermore, proactive measures like follow-up calls from surgeons within the first 24 hours offer reassurance and ensure adherence to recovery guidelines.

What does the future hold in this area?

As a result of the employment of Enhanced Recovery Techniques, the medical industry has seen a strong wave of change in recent times. For instance, the techniques have enabled a rise in day surgeries. Enhanced recovery techniques have made same-day discharge a standard for most cosmetic procedures. This shift has allowed patients to recover at home, offering comfort and convenience.

This shift improves patient comfort and reduces the risk of hospital-acquired infections, such as drug-resistant bacteria. Additionally, recovery at home provides a familiar environment, which promotes better sleep and higher patient satisfaction. From a financial perspective, outpatient care lowers costs for both patients and healthcare providers, all while maintaining high safety standards.