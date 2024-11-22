Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With cases of ringworm on the rise among young men visiting barbershops, questions are being raised about hygiene practices and the role of unregulated businesses.

According to the BBC, customers have reported contracting the fungal infection after getting popular haircuts like the "skin fade," often blaming improper cleaning of equipment.

Christian Reynolds, 22, from Bournemouth, shared his experience after noticing an unusual mark shortly after his haircut. He said: "Almost immediately after I came out and met up with my partner, she noticed this abrasion and raised a mark at the back of my neck,"

He described the infection as "itchy" and "irritable," adding that a visit to his pharmacy confirmed it was ringworm. "I felt annoyed because after doing research on it, I realised it was due to improper practice and not cleaning equipment properly," he said. "I felt let down by the barbershop."

James Davis, a 21-year-old barber from Poole, also contracted ringworm after a haircut earlier this year. "You shouldn't have to worry about sanitary stuff, but it's quite a big factor in where I get my haircut," Davis said. After catching the infection in April, he sought treatment to prevent it from spreading further.

What causes ringworm?

According to the NHS, ringworm is a common fungal infection and it's not caused by worms. It can be treated using medicine from a pharmacy.

The main symptom of ringworm is a rash. It may look red or darker than the surrounding skin, depending on your skin tone. The rash may be scaly, dry, swollen or itchy. Ringworm can appear anywhere on the body, including the scalp (tinea capitis) and groin (jock itch).

According Mike Taylor, a veteran barber and owner of a training academy in Poole, Dorset, the spread of ringworm and other infections is being linked to the growing popularity of skin fades, a haircut requiring the use of foil clippers. He said the clippers can become a breeding ground for infections if not properly cleaned.

He told the BBC: "I'd say 70% to 80% of clients coming in ask for skin fades. To get that effect, you've got to use the foil clipper, but the problem is it takes in hair and it needs to be thoroughly cleaned."

Taylor estimates it takes five to 10 minutes to disinfect foil clippers properly after each use but suspects this practice is often skipped in some barbershops. "Cheap, dirty unqualified barbershops are littering the high streets," Taylor said, blaming the rise of low-cost establishments for the lack of hygiene.

Taylor and other industry professionals are calling for stricter regulation of the barbering sector to address the issue. Currently, the UK government has "no plans to regulate the hairdressing sector," according to a spokesperson.