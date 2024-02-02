Royal United Hospital in Bath has gone into a lockdown amid a 'security threat'

A hospital went into a lockdown over an ongoing 'threat' involving a man reportedly carrying a weapon in the area. Avon and Somerset Police said they were called at approximately 9.45am on Friday (February 2) to report they had received a telephone call from an unknown male who made verbal threats.

The police said a second call making verbal threats was received at about 10.15am and further officers were also dispatched to attend the scene, including firearms officers, in addition to the police who were already at the hospital for an unrelated matter.

The force said: "We received a report of a man carrying an item, which there were concerns could have been a bladed weapon, in the vicinity of the hospital at approximately 10.35am, but at this moment in time that has not been confirmed. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man in question to establish what they were in possession of.