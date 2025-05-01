Rugby players set ultimate cold water challenge as ‘Freeze Frames’ capture the raw reaction to freezing showers

Speaking to Mira Showers, Gloucester Rugby star Max Llewellyn says of cold showering “You might not enjoy every second of it, but the feeling afterwards is worth it”.

Gloucester Rugby players have been put to the test with cold water endurance in a challenge from shower brand Mira Showers.

Capturing ‘Freeze Frames’ of the players’ reactions, Winger Christian Wade, Centre Max Llewellyn and Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson have teamed up with the brand to highlight the benefits of cold water therapy.

It comes as new research from Mira Showers reveals that a third (34%) of Brits are taking a cold shower at least once a week.

Cold water therapy is commonly used in many sports as a recovery modality, as it is said to aid muscle and injury recovery by constricting blood vessels; subsequently reducing inflammation and swelling.

Nearly 1 in 5 (18%) take on a cold shower for sports recovery, research from Mira Showers finds. Gloucester Rugby pros swear by it – but even their reactions are priceless.

Yet the players attest to cold-water immersion’s benefits that extend beyond the physical.

Winger Christian Wade says: “I like to have a shower before bed and do a 30-second count under the coldest temperature before I shut it off. I love the refreshing feeling, and I find I get better sleep as someone who gets too hot at night. It helps me regulate my body temperature so I’m in a good space to sleep.

“A lot of people shy away from cold water, but once you get into the routine, you’ll see the benefits and realise that the colder temperature isn’t as bad as you thought it was going to be. Work on getting your breathing under control when you’re in there and you’ll soon start to enjoy the experience.”

The survey of 2,000 Brits, commissioned by Mira Showers, also revealed that one in six (15%) already take cold showers to boost both their mood and energy levels.

“After waking up feeling groggy with low energy [a cold shower] gives a great kickstart to the body” says Gloucester Rugby Prop Jamal Ford-Robinson following a cold water immersion challenge from Mira Showers.

When it comes to exercise enthusiasts, nearly one in five (18%) turn to the trend for sports recovery, more than walking (16%) and electrolytes (14%). Around one in 10 (8%) even said cold showers help to boost their confidence.

Of those who take cold showers, a quarter (24%) report better sleep quality, while three in 10 (30%) see improved mood or reduced stress and nearly another quarter (23%) experience better skin or hair condition.

The survey comes after Mira Showers’ latest bathroom offering in the form of Mira Activate with ColdBoost – the UK’s first guided cold shower experience, bringing cold water therapy to the home. With four settings altering the duration of a boost, users can feel the water temperature slowly decrease alongside breathing prompts on the display for an immersive cold-water experience.

Dr James Hudson, former professional rugby player and Recovery Sports Scientist at Gloucester Rugby, partnering with Mira Showers, says:

“Wellness isn’t just about feeling better physically, it’s also about feeling better mentally for a more holistic approach.

“Cold water exposure has well known positive effects on post-workout recovery, but it also has potential to improve mental clarity, elevate mood, reduce fatigue and boost overall energy levels. A cold shower, even for a short time, can help you reset, refocus, and recover – either from a tough workout or a tough day at work – and you can tailor the experience depending on your preferences.

“Whether you practise cold water immersion in the morning for an invigorating start to the day or if you do it before bed to get better sleep, cold showers are a simple boost to your routine.”

Shower expert Kerry Hale from Mira Showers added: “Bringing cold water therapy into the home takes all the hassle of open water swimming out of the trend. We can all relate to the feeling of cold water hitting our skin, and it turns out some of the country’s biggest rugby stars can vouch for that too – but the results seemingly do Brits wonders according to our research.”