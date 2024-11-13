SAD: 'I'm a sleep expert and this is how to cope with dark winter'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the nights draw in, searches for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) have peaked, between 1st September and 1st October, search interest for SAD increased by +144%. But, did you know the clock change can intensify the symptoms of SAD due to the disruption of the Circadian rhythm?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) searches has reached a 2024 high. Since 2004, SAD searches began to rise from August, peaking every November. This year, between September 1st and October 1st, search interest around the topic increased by +144%. However, a consistent and well-regulated sleep pattern can significantly alleviate the symptoms of SAD. When we get enough quality sleep, our bodies are better equipped to regulate mood and manage stress.

Martin Seeley, CEO of MattressNextDay said: “As a sleep expert, I cannot emphasize enough the crucial role that sleep plays in managing SAD during the fall and winter months. Sleep is not only a natural mood regulator but also a powerful tool to help individuals cope with the challenges of reduced daylight and gloomy weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below Martin shares a few key benefits of prioritising sleep when dealing with SAD:

User (UGC) Submitted

1. Get Some Light Therapy

Investing in a light therapy box can significantly reduce the symptoms of SAD. These boxes mimic natural sunlight and are about 10 times stronger than the light you encounter indoors. Just a couple of hours of exposure each day can help alleviate symptoms and regulate your body’s internal clock.

2. Get Your Heart Pumping

Exercise is a natural mood booster, thanks to the endorphins released during physical activity. Regular exercise can improve your mood and energy levels. Bonus points if you can exercise outdoors in the daylight to maximize your exposure to natural sunlight.

3. Eat Healthily

It’s tempting to load up on carbs and sugary snacks during the colder months, but this can leave you feeling even more sluggish. Aim for a balanced diet that includes protein, whole grains, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. Consider adding Vitamin D supplements to make up for the lack of sunlight.

4. Get Outside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though dark mornings and early evenings can sap your energy, getting outside as much as possible is key. Take advantage of lunch breaks to go for a walk, or even just sit by a window to soak in some natural light. Fresh air and daylight can work wonders for your mood.

5. Establish a Routine

A consistent daily routine can offer a sense of control and stability during the winter months. Incorporate self-care rituals like meditation or reading before bed to promote better sleep patterns. A good night's sleep can make it easier to face those dark, cold mornings.

Emma Loker, Psychotherapeutic Counsellor and the founder of MindWrite a mental health writing agency gave her thoughts on coping with SAD;

“SAD isn’t talked about nearly enough, much like many mental health conditions. Unfortunately, this means people often either shut it out or lean into it, rather than working through strategies to manage it. It’s important to know that SAD can be managed, and it doesn’t always take expert help to do this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That being said, psychotherapy can be a helpful tool for managing winter SAD, with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) proving particularly effective. Yet, if you like to save time, light therapy may be more efficient. Research shows that the benefit of two 90-minute group CBT sessions is equivalent to 30 minutes of light therapy. Nevertheless, therapy can also make you feel less alone and more supported, providing a more well-rounded approach to healing.”

“Keeping your social calendar open is also key with winter SAD. Our habit is to close in on ourselves when experiencing winter SAD, and simply withdraw from the people around us. However, keeping some things in the diary, with particular people who bring us joy, can help lift our mood. This may look different to your usual gathering—perhaps watching a movie indoors, an exercise class, or a video call. Whatever it is, chatting with people you love and trust can help.”

You can find more tips on our site, exploring the benefits of spending time outdoors and establishing a routine here: https://www.mattressnextday.co.uk/snooze-news