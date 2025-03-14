Scaffolder just days away from completing epic 3,000 mile transatlantic row

Gary Hutchings, who is raising money for a number of charities including the MND Association.

A SCAFFOLDER from Devon is taking part in an epic 3,000-mile transatlantic row to help raise money for people living with and affected by motor neurone disease (MND).

Gary Hutchings, from Ilfracombe in North Devon left Lanzarote on 1 February bound for the Caribbean island of Antigua, as part of four crews taking part in the Atlantic Dash. Along the way, Gary has battled sea sickness, rough seas and complete isolation to help raise money for three charities close to his heart, the MND Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and the North Devon Air Ambulance. He is expected to arrive in Antigua, onboard his R25 rowing boat, Polly Anne, on March 22.

His sister-in-law, Nancy Hutchings, said the whole family was incredibly proud of his achievements.

She said: “Gary has never done anything like this before. The closest he has come was paddling across to Lundy island on a kayak, and then he got lost!

“His real passion is rugby, and he was inspired to get involved by Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow and the way they dealt with motor neurone disease. It’s a huge challenge for him, physically and mentally, but are all blown away by his determination.”

Nancy explained that the start of the challenge had been delayed by bad weather in the Canary Islands and that he had battled through bouts of horrendous sea sickness.

She said: “In many ways I think the mental challenge has been harder than the physical one. “He hasn’t been sleeping, he is completely alone and everything is wet! He’s relying on freeze-dried food to keep him going.

“We are keeping in touch with him over a satellite link most days. He was relieved last week when he saw an aeroplane fly over, said it was reassuring to know there is still life out there! He’s not seen any form of human life since the early days when he left Lanzarote! It must play tricks with your mind.”

Nancy said some of the family would be flying out to Antigua to welcome him home.

Sarah Armstrong, the MND Association’s Relationship Fundraiser – South West said: “Everyone at the Association is completely in awe of Gary and the huge amount he is doing to raise funds and awareness of this truly devastating disease.

“Thanks to people like Gary, and the extraordinary things they do to support us, we can reach many more people living with MND and their families, while driving forward research projects which take us closer to the discovery of potential new treatments.

“Our whole community is behind him, and we all wish him the very best for the remainder of his challenge.”

For more information about the challenge, or to donate visit, www.justgiving.com/team/pollyanhutch2025

For more information about MND and the MND Association please visit www.mndassociation.org