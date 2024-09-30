Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland schoolgirl who dreamed of dancing again after being diagnosed with cancer, has taken part in her first competition, despite still being in treatment.

Allana Beeby, eight, danced four times a week and competed regularly before being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a type of blood cancer, with treatment causing her to lose the use of her legs.

Allana, eight, has won a dancing trophy despite what she has been through. | 3rd party

In June 2023 Allana’s mother, Sam Langley, noticed bruises on Allana’s legs. Thinking it was dance-related, she looked into getting kneepads for Allana and thought no more of it; until later that week at her sister’s baby gender reveal party.

Sam said: “We were at the party and Allana looked so pale. Then the next day she was crying about going to school, saying her legs were hurting.”

After examining her, Allana’s GP contacted Sunderland Royal Hospital and she was asked to take her in. Once there blood tests were run and doctors said it looked likely she had leukaemia.

Allana, then just six, began an intensive phase of chemotherapy. At times she had to shuffle around on the floor or use a wheelchair.

In May Allana began the next phase of her treatment and is now having maintenance chemotherapy, which lasts until July 2025. As part of this she has check-ups and treatment fortnightly.

But Allana, a pupil at the Amanda Loscombe School of Dance in Sunderland, has not only dancing again, but has taken part in her first competition in and finished second.

Sam said: “Everyone was in tears, it was just incredible to see her back doing what she loves, even while still having treatment. She even said she felt like a VIP from all the attention on her. She really deserved her moment, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

There are around 470 new cancer cases in children and young people in this NHS region every year.

Cancer Research UK has helped more than double children’s cancer survival in the UK since the 1970s. Today, more than eight in 10 children and young people diagnosed with cancer survive for at least 10 years, but there’s still much more to do.

You can show support by wearing a gold ribbon badge, the symbol of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, available from Cancer Research UK shops during September.

More information at cruk.org/childrenandyoungpeople.