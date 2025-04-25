Scientist shares recovery advice for runners ahead of the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dr Rayyan Zafar shares why and how runners can use electrolytes and adaptogens in their marathon recovery

The London marathon sees a variety of runners from amateurs to athletes and some are already thinking about what happens after they cross the finish line. Analysis of Google Trends data by Moodeys shows that searches for ‘ marathon recovery’ spiked by 34% in the last month.

98% of runners complete the marathon, but after the initial runner's high, they can experience physical exhaustion, cramps, dehydration, muscle fatigue, and even cell damage, which can lead to a weakened immune system. One study even showed that cell damage can last more than 7 days after a marathon.

As the marathon gets closer, a Scientist at Imperial College London and Chief Scientific Officer at Moodeys, Dr Rayyan Zafar, shares advice on how runners can recover and give their body the nutrients it needs after a marathon.

Runners at the London Marathon

“Everyone knows to rest, rehydrate, and refuel after a run. But what many people don’t realise is just how important electrolytes and adaptogens can be when it comes to supporting real recovery.”

“Electrolytes are essential minerals like zinc that help keep your body fluids balanced, muscles functioning, and energy levels stable,” Dr. Rayyan explains. “After a marathon, those stores are pretty depleted, so eating fruit, vegetables, dairy and lean proteins can help to replenish them.”

Dr Rayyan explained further: “And then there are the unsung heroes of recovery, adaptogens. They are natural compounds found in plants and fungi that help your body manage physical and mental stress. Running a marathon is incredibly tough on the system. Adaptogens like ashwagandha, ginseng, and holy basil can help bring the body back into balance, calm your nervous system, and support recovery from the inside out.”

“It’s recommended to eat within 30 - 60 minutes of finishing a marathon, but it's easier said than done at such a huge event like the London Marathon.” Dr. Rayyan says. “Having one or two supplements with a range of electrolytes and adaptogens can be a practical choice for runners. It is lightweight enough for your bag, quick to absorb into the body, and delivers the nutrients you need to recover. If you can, also take some fruit for extra electrolytes.”

The London Marathon is a monumental achievement for runners of all levels, the journey doesn’t end at the finish line. Whether it’s through whole foods or practical supplements, giving your body what it needs post-race is the final step in crossing that finish line strong.