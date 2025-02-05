Scotland Independent Living Revelation: Own home is crucial
Experts at BMAS analysed YouGov data, which asked people what they would rather do if they had enough money to choose:
· Live in my own home with the support of a paid carer
· Live in my own home with the support of a member/members of my own family
· Live in a home in a sheltered community, with care provided
· Live in a care home
· Don't know
32% of people in Scotland chose to live in their own home with the support of their family.
32% of people also chose to live in their own home with the support of a paid carer.
19% said they’d like to live in a home in a sheltered community, with care provided.
15% said they didn’t know the answer.
However, living in a care home was the least popular option, with only 2% picking this possibility.
Amelia Hornsby from BMAS who analysed the data, said: "When thinking about future care, many people want to have a say in where and how they are supported.
“Everyone’s needs and preferences are different, which is why it’s so important to have open conversations with loved ones about care options before decisions need to be made.
“Planning ahead can help ensure that support is in place to provide comfort, dignity, and the right level of care when the time comes.
"Talking about care can be difficult, but approaching the conversation with understanding and preparation can make it easier for everyone involved."
1. “Start the Conversation Early: It’s never too soon to talk about future care needs. Bringing it up before it becomes an urgent issue allows time for thoughtful planning and ensures everyone’s wishes are heard. A relaxed, informal setting can make these discussions feel more natural and less overwhelming.”
2. “Focus on Preferences, Not Just Practicalities: Rather than just discussing logistics, talk about what matters most—whether that’s staying at home, maintaining independence, or having a familiar routine. Understanding these priorities can help shape decisions and ensure the right care arrangements are put in place.”
3. “Revisit the Conversation Over Time: Care needs and preferences can change, so it’s important to check in regularly. Revisiting the discussion helps keep plans relevant and ensures that family members feel supported in making the best decisions when the time comes.”