Scotland has opened the UK’s first drug consumption room as part of its efforts to address the country’s drug crisis.

Named The Thistle, this facility in Glasgow’s east end is located within the NHS Enhanced Drug Treatment Facility at Hunter Street Health Centre. It offers a supervised, hygienic environment for individuals to inject drugs, including heroin.

Recent figures from Public Health Scotland revealed 1,172 drug-related deaths in 2023, a 12% increase from the previous year. In response, the Scottish government has committed £2.3 million annually to fund the facility and promote safer drug use practices.

Scotland has long struggled with one of the highest drug-related death rates in Europe. The crisis, which has worsened over the last decade, is fueled by factors such as poverty and mental health issues. The opening of The Thistle marks a moment of change as the country pivots towards innovative harm-reduction approaches.

However, critics of the new facility argue that it could inadvertently normalise drug use, while others question whether enough is being done to address the underlying causes of addiction, such as lack of housing and mental health support.

But supporters argue that the initiative is vital for saving lives- offering those with addiction the chance to access life-saving support in a compassionate environment. As The Thistle opens its doors it offers hope that, with the right resources,it may be possible to reduce Scotland’s drug-related fatalities.

The Thistle unit will enable people to consume illegal drugs under the supervision of clinicians, with the goal of reducing fatal and non-fatal overdoses (Picture: John Devlin)

What’s Inside The Thistle?

The Thistle is designed to provide a secure, supportive environment for people struggling with addiction. Users will find eight private injection booths, equipped with clean, sterile equipment to minimise the risk of infection. The facility also has a recovery area, private chat rooms for confidential conversations, a lounge offering books and hot drinks and a shower room. A clothing bank and outdoor smoking shelter are also available for users in need of additional support.

In addition to the basic amenities, two health rooms are staffed by medical professionals to offer essential services such as wound care and blood-borne virus (BBV) testing, including for HIV and Hepatitis C, which have been prevalent in Scotland’s drug-using population. Support workers from various organisations will be on hand to help individuals access services that could assist in breaking the cycle of addiction.

How does it help with rehabilitation?

While the facility will not provide drugs, users are able to bring their own supply, with the goal of providing them a safer space to use substances while also encouraging them to seek help for their addiction. This model follows the principle of harm reduction- aiming to reduce the adverse health effects of drug misuse rather than solely focusing on the criminalisation or complete cessation of drug use.

Scotland’s First Minister, John Swinney, visited The Thistle ahead of its opening and highlighted the importance of the initiative in the ongoing fight against Scotland’s drug epidemic. Swinney emphasised that while the drug consumption room will not fix everything, it is a significant step in tackling the country’s drug-related deaths crisis. He told Sky News: “This facility will complement other efforts, from improving access to treatment and support services to addressing the root causes of addiction.”

In a groundbreaking move, individuals with lived experience of drug addiction have not only contributed to the facility's design but are also working at The Thistle. Their input was crucial in shaping the service to ensure it meets the needs of those it aims to support. These staff members bring invaluable insight into the realities of addiction and the dangers of unsafe drug consumption.

Is it legal?

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, drug use and possession are criminal offences, creating a legal paradox for drug consumption rooms that allow users to consume illegal substances in a supervised setting.

Drug laws in the UK are set at Westminster, but they are enforced by the Scottish courts. This legal framework creates a challenge for drug consumption rooms like The Thistle. However, the facility was able to move forward after Scotland’s most senior legal officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, confirmed that there would be no public interest in prosecuting individuals who consume drugs in the designated "injection bays" inside the facility.

Bain concluded that prosecuting people for simple possession offences would not serve the public interest, given that users at the facility are seeking help with their addiction. She expressed confidence that the Glasgow facility could provide valuable support services. However, she also clarified that this legal protection applies only to those consuming drugs within the facility and would not extend to individuals using drugs while travelling to or from the building or in other locations around the city.