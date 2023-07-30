The Scottish Lib Dems have spoken out against 'worrying' ambulance waiting times which have seen almost 3,000 people waiting more than eight hours for help

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have revealed “extremely worrying” ambulance waiting times - and called on the Scottish government to offer more support to paramedic crews.

The party revealed statistics, gained through Freedom of Information (FOI) laws, showing 2,974 people waited more than eight hours for an ambulance last year, while more than 33,000 waited over two hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency calls are coded in order of priority - with purple the highest and red the second most serious.

The government said it was working to boost recruitment and support crews to cut waiting times.

Ambulances are parked at the entrance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary accident and emergency on February 3, 2015 in Glasgow, Scotland (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

However, the data showed the longest waits for a purple or red call were 119 minutes and 685 minutes respectively. The longest wait for any call was 1,999 minutes (33 hours), although this was for a yellow-coded call, the second least serious.

More than 20 callers coded purple and 558 red-coded callers had to wait more than an hour for an ambulance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Health spokesperson and leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, Alex Cole-Hamilton, called for an inquiry into “avoidable emergency care deaths but it was obstructed by nationalist MSPs who did not want to know”.

“If you or a loved one find yourself in a moment of crisis, you want to know that someone at the other end of a phoneline will be able to help," he added.

“For high-risk callers to be waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive on the scene is extremely worrying.

“The ambulance service has a phenomenally tough job. It is no surprise that they have been warning of pressure cooker conditions for years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: “Rather than take for granted that ambulance staff will always be able to save the day, the SNP should recognise the pressures that the service is under and look again at what needs to be done to improve life for both patients and staff.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We apologise to anyone who has had an unacceptable wait for an ambulance.

“We are committed to ensuring there are no unnecessary delays in transferring patients to hospital and continue to work closely with health boards and the Scottish Ambulance Service to ensure emergencies are urgently responded to.