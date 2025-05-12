Senior nurse calls for better care for seriously ill children on International Nurses Day

Roald Dahl Nurse Specialist Lucy Broom joins Helen Brame and her daughter Ada. Their story and Lucy’s way of nursing is captured in an award-winning film which celebrates Ada's short life

Over 200 specialist children’s nurses are gathering in Birmingham to celebrate International Nurses Day this evening, ahead of a national conference tomorrow shining a spotlight on new approaches and innovations which can not only take the pressure of the NHS, but which are challenging inequalities in the care of some of the UK’s most seriously ill children.

They include thousands of children who fall under the relatively new paediatric banner CMC (Children with Medical Complexity) whose diagnosis at birth or in childhood demands the care of multiple specialists in hospital and multiple experts in the community, and so a life for their family navigating a complicated journey through the health and social care system. That can, in some cases, see parents and carers attending dozens of appointments each month and living with all the worry in between that they might have missed something. It also means they can too easily fall through the gaps and not access the care they need or the support they require and deserve.

Joanne Martin is a Roald Dahl Nurse and an advanced clinical CMC practitioner at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. Writing in the Nursing Times this week she suggests there is an urgent need to square up to three key challenges when it comes to delivering equitable care for children with medical complexity. They include identifying them early enough rather than letting families struggle alone with the complex care; understanding their bespoke needs, and understanding their impact on hospitals which aren't set up for CMC and the multiple appointments, admissions and extended bed days it requires.

Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity is currently leading on some cutting-edge work (to be announced later this year) to help identify CMC in babies and children much earlier, says Martin. The charity fundraises to establish Roald Dahl Nurse Specialists in NHS Trusts across the UK to support families whose children have been diagnosed with serious life long conditions, including CMC. There are now over 200 Roald Dahl Nurses caring for over 40,000 children in the UK. The charity has just picked up a prize at the Smiley Film Awards for this film which showcases how the nursing works. Their CEO Louise Griew explains Roald Dahl Nurses not only provide emotional support for families, but help co-ordinate care, joining them at appointments, and supporting them through repeated hospital stays or surgeries, as well as ensuring families are supported at home, school and hospital.

"The NHS Trusts where Roald Dahl Nurses are based welcome this innovative approach for the way it helps improve efficiency and cost effectiveness of care, not least by reducing A&E visits, hospital admissions, consultant appointments, and days in hospital after surgery and treatments," says Griew.

But there is more to be done.

"Improvements in care and advances in technology are increasing survival rates for CMC including premature babies and those with low birth weight or congenital conditions,” says Joanne Martin. “These children experience more prolonged and repeated hospital stays. They deserve equity in care and support - the NHS must recognise how CMC care can provide it."

Roald Dahl Nurses will be gathering in Birmingham on International Nurses Day, May 12, ahead of their national conference on Tuesday, May 13 with Nursing Times their media partner for the event.