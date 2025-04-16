Seven reasons why the UK supports medical cannabis

The most common reason for medical cannabis prescriptions in the UK to date is to manage chronic pain conditions, which is consistent in countries all over the world.

New research provides insight into why nearly seven in ten people in the United Kingdom are backing medical cannabis to treat certain health conditions.

Although nearly a quarter of the UK are misinformed about the legal status of medicinal cannabis, a strong majority still support its use.

Medical cannabis was legalised in 2018, but a new survey of 2,000 adults reveals 74% of UK residents either incorrectly think that prescriptions for it are only available through the NHS or that it cannot be prescribed for any health condition.

This research was conducted by Wellford Medical Clinics to assess people's attitudes and perceptions of medical cannabis.

While medical cannabis has majority support in every UK region, it is strongest in the East Midlands, South East and Scotland.

While there is uncertainty about the legal accessibility of medical cannabis, most of the UK (69%) support it being prescribed for certain medical conditions.

The seven most common reasons why the UK supports medical cannabis:

According to the percentage of people in the United Kingdom who agree with each reason

Believing it can provide hope for people who have not responded to other therapies: 43% In support of the evidence-based research on medical cannabis: 41% Believing it’s time to re-evaluate our societal attitudes to cannabis and recognise its therapeutic potential: 36% Believing the public should have access to a wider range of treatment options: 34% In support of the development of a regulated medical cannabis industry: 34% Believing patients should have the right to choose their own treatments: 31% Believing it is a safe and viable treatment: 30%

Despite its legal status, access to medical cannabis through the National Health Service remains at a standstill. While the NHS says it will consider prescribing for three conditions — epilepsy, multiple sclerosis and the side effects of chemotherapy – few patients with these conditions are able to access medical cannabis to support management of their condition. So thousands of patients with these or other eligible conditions are therefore obliged to seek a prescription from specialist consultants in private clinics.

The most popular reasons behind the UK's support for medical cannabis reflect a desire for new treatment options for the benefit of patients. However, more than one in four (27%) respondents also support it as they believe it could reduce some strain on healthcare resources.

Research from the Cannabis Industry Council (CIC) in 2024 found that prescribing medical cannabis for chronic pain, instead of alternative treatments, could save the NHS £729 per patient each year while also improving health outcomes. If made available to the 5.45 million people with moderately or severely disabling chronic pain, the CIC estimates NHS savings could total £3.97 billion annually.

Mike Morgan-Giles at the Cannabis Industry Council is concerned that such little progress has been made: “There are very few medical cannabis prescriptions on the NHS, despite more harmful medicines, such as opioids, being widely available. The vast majority of medical cannabis patients are instead prescribed via private clinics and pharmacies. The Cannabis Industry Council urges the Government to implement a reimbursement scheme for medical cannabis, thereby helping patients with the cost of their essential medication.”

Wellford's survey results indicate that the UK supports the growth of a regulated medical cannabis industry, alongside advancements in scientific research and its practical applications. However, there is also a clear need for greater public education on the topic.

Joshua Roberts, Chief Business Officer for Wellford is concerned to see so little awareness and so much confusion over medical cannabis seven years since the UK government legalised its use: “The net result is that there are people suffering who shouldn’t be,” he says.

“Most worrying of all is that even some patients who have one of the three specific conditions that the NHS will consider prescribing for, still believe that medical cannabis cannot be prescribed for any health conditions.”

To learn more about medical cannabis, from its history to its current medical applications, explore Wellford’s research here: https://wellfordclinics.com/an-introduction-to-medical-cannabis-by-wellford-medical-clinics/