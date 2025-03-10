Seven surprising things you didn’t know about endometriosis

Women with endometriosis may experience painful periods

To mark Endometriosis Awareness Month, TFP Simply Fertility is shining a light on the facts you need to know.

Endometriosis is still an under-researched area in female health despite it being the second most common gynaecological condition affecting 1 in 10 women in the UK of reproductive age.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (called the endometrium) grows outside the uterus. This can cause pain, heavy bleeding, and, in some cases, fertility issues. Women with endometriosis may experience painful periods, pelvic pain, and discomfort during sex. While the symptoms can vary from mild to severe, some women find it difficult to conceive because of the condition.

Dr Mohamed Mohamed, Consultant Fertility Specialist at TFP Simply Fertility, wants to help raise awareness of this painful condition and clear up misconceptions. Here, they share seven surprising facts you probably didn’t know about Endometriosis:

1. Symptoms Don’t Dictate the Severity of Disease:

Pain, the main symptom, is often masked by normal period pain. While a more advanced stage doesn’t necessarily mean more pain, it does mean that the disease is more severe. Although recurrence is unpredictable, this has no impact on life expectancy.

2. You Can Still Have a Fertility Assessment and Take the Pill:

For many women with endometriosis, the contraceptive pill is a common treatment option. The pill helps regulate hormones and can prevent ovulation, reducing the severity of the symptoms. It is a common misconception that taking the contraceptive pill will interfere with key fertility assessments, as it can affect AMH levels. However, it doesn’t affect things like ovarian reserve, which is vital for understanding your fertility, so doctors are still able to clearly assess and help create a path forward on your fertility journey.

3. Endometriosis Can Run in Families:

There are good studies that found mother and daughter and sister and sister. It’s not guaranteed you will have it, but if you are having pain or symptoms, it is important to flag if your family history has any endometriosis to help consider a diagnosis sooner.

4. It Can Take Longer to Conceive:

It is possible to fall pregnant naturally, as endometriosis doesn’t always cause infertility. Still, it usually takes longer, and some people will need fertility treatment. This may be because the condition damages the ovaries and the tubes that carry the egg to the womb. It is important to receive an early diagnosis where possible to be able to discuss fertility treatment advice early on, which usually includes egg freezing or embryo freezing. This is because some of the main treatments involve laparoscopies, and often multiple of them, and the issue that comes with removing endometriomas is that it can affect the ovarian reserve.

5. IVF Treatment Won’t Make It Worse:

IVF treatment won’t make endometriosis symptoms worse, but you may have a flare of the disease and may have a more painful period if IVF isn’t successful.

6. Pregnancy Relieves Endometriosis Symptoms: The hormones produced during pregnancy suppress the symptoms of endometriosis, so they will improve and people will feel better. However, after pregnancy, symptoms may well come back, but to what degree will vary with each person. Some may experience fewer symptoms, and others might return to how they were previously.

7. Endometriosis Pain Eases with Menopause:

Endometriosis is a condition triggered by oestrogen, and during menopause, oestrogen drops, so endometrial pain should get better. Endometriosis won’t go away completely, but it should get better after menopause, which is why some treatments induce a pseudo-menopause.