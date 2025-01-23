Seventy percent of unpaid carers received no direct support last year: Here’s how Carers First can help

Carers First provide a range of support for carers. The charity has been operating for more than 30 years, providing carers with personalised information and tailored support to meet their needs.

In 2023-24 a staggering 70% of carers received only information, advice, or signposting, and no direct support according to Carers Trust, a network partner of Carers First.

Support involving the cared-for person, such as respite support for carers, has nosedived by 23% since 2019. Carers First has been actively making a difference to the lives of carers for 30 years, supporting more than 50,000 carers across eight regions of England.

Carers First were able to help Maria, 56, who is a full-time carer for her mum Esther, 91, who has frontal temporal lobe dementia.

She said: “Carers First have been brilliant. They have helped me to access direct payments to help me pay for someone to come in and sit with Mum so I can go out for a drink or a meal with friends. Sometimes I go to a friend’s house and go to bed because I’m so tired. The direct payments have been a godsend – giving me the chance to do girly stuff and to just be me."

Carers First also arranged for Maria to see a counsellor, and a dementia navigator, which helped Maria to feel more supported in her caring role.

She added: "Carers First have supported me in so many ways, from council tax reductions to applying for Attendance Allowance for Mum and Carers Allowance for me. They have been my lifeline. I honestly wouldn’t be able to care for Mum without their support.”

Ann-Marie Shepard, Helpline Manager at Carers First, said: “Sometimes, carers just need someone to talk to. Our helpline offers a compassionate ear, providing emotional support and understanding during challenging times.

“We also offer practical advice on managing your caring role, including tips on self-care and balancing responsibilities, immediate support as well as specialist community support.”

Carers First can provide a range of support, including in the following areas: Looking after yourself, carers wellbeing assessments, connecting you with other carers, taking breaks, getting financial support, help with everyday tasks, planning ahead, handling legal matters, and managing work or education.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support for carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].

If you are caring for someone and would like to find out what support Carers First’s groups can offer, please visit our website www.carerfirst.org.uk or call our helpline on 0300 303 1555 available in Medway, Lincolnshire, Essex, Southend-on-Sea and London Boroughs Hackney, Haringey, Waltham Forest, and Merton.