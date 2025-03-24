Shoulder to shoulder conversations give young men a safe space to open up

Nearly two thirds (63%) of men are most likely to open up about personal concerns while out and about with friends or family

In a week where men’s mental health has dominated the headlines, new data shows how young men need more social 'safe spaces' to open up about their mental and physical health.

New research suggests that the vast majority of young men in the UK would open up more about their mental and physical health given the right encouragement, with one in four 18-24-year-olds surveyed (25%) saying being in a relaxed and informal setting would help them do so. The new survey from Greene King, in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, also shows how having distractions such as background noise and less pressure to make direct eye contact could help younger men in particular open up more.

As debate sweeps the nation on concerns around young men bottling up their feelings, new research reveals that while only a third (32%) of 18-24 year olds regularly open up to friends and family, almost all (93%) would talk more about their mental or physical health in the right circumstances.

Young men are most likely to open up more if they could talk to a friend with a shared experience (43%), and one in four (25%) would feel more comfortable in relaxed or informal settings. More than one in three (38%) find it easier to have difficult or personal conversations with some distractions such as background noise, while a similar number (36%) say standing or sitting side-by-side means they can turn away if they get emotional.

As many as half of men feel more comfortable having difficult conversations shoulder-to-shoulder, according to a new survey from Greene King

Overall, as many as half (52%) of UK men feel more comfortable opening up about health issues when they’re standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

To highlight the barriers to men opening up and educate the public on how to support men in having difficult conversations, Greene King and Macmillan have teamed up to create a powerful, short film inspired by real-life experiences. The film exposes the reality behind why men don’t talk and how to create a trusted environment to facilitate more of these critical conversations. It encourages men to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to support each other and shines a light on how side-by-side conversations can unlock the hardest truths, allowing men to feel connected so they don’t feel alone.

The film, which can be viewed here, will be showcased at some of Greene King’s pubs nationwide, transforming familiar social spaces into places where tough conversations can become that little bit easier.

Speaking about his experience being diagnosed with cancer, Nick Summerfield (37) from Kent, said, "When I got diagnosed, everything changed overnight. It was hard to look into the future, making it difficult to talk about. I think men often hide their feelings, trying to be 'manly.' But sharing your feelings shows you need support and helps loved ones understand you. Opening up relieves pressure and lightens the weight. I’m fortunate to have a great support network, but I had to be brave and express how I really felt."

To help break the cycle of silence, Greene King is dedicating the first half of 2025 to raising vital funds for Macmillan’s Support Line – a confidential, compassionate service for those living with cancer and their loved ones. Trust and confidentiality are crucial for most men, with 60% of those surveyed by Greene King stating it’s essential when seeking health support. Macmillan’s Support Line, available seven days a week, provides exactly that.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said: “Pubs are places where life unfolds and where we gather to share moments of joy, sorrow, and everything in between. They offer an opportunity for people to come together, speak side by side, fostering a true sense of community. Talking about cancer or a health concern is never easy, but Macmillan’s Support Line plays a vital role in supporting people when they need it the most. This March our fantastic pub teams across the country will be hosting a number of charity events, to support our commitment to direct the first half of this year’s fundraising to the Support Line, so that more people in our communities can access Macmillan's help when they need it the most.”

The top ways to facilitate conversations with younger men include:

Using shared experiences to encourage conversations

Enabling men to feel emotionally ready to share

Ensuring the setting is relaxed and informal

One to one with a trusted friend

Ensuring confidentiality

The free Macmillan Support Line offers confidential support to people living with cancer and their loved ones. If you are worried about money or treatment, or you just want to speak about whatever matters to you, the Support line is available seven days a week 8am to 8pm on 0808 808 0000.

To find out more about the Greene King and Macmillan Cancer Support partnership, visit greeneking.co.uk/our-company/greene-king-for-good/macmillan.