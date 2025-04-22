Singleton says she's been branded 'manipulative liar' for hiding disability from Hinge date - even fibbing she'd 'strained ankle'

A singleton was branded a 'manipulative liar' for hiding her disability from a Hinge date - fibbing she couldn't go on a walk because she'd 'sprained her ankle'. Betty Douglas has spina bifida, a birth defect that limits her ability to walk long distances, so faced a dilemma when her dating app match suggested a romantic stroll on Tuesday [March 18th]. The 25-year-old says she 'never' reveals her disability before meeting potential suitors so told him she'd sprained her ankle to avoid the walk.

The 25-year-old says she never reveals her disability before meeting potential suitors so told him she'd sprained her ankle to avoid the walk. Her partial foot and leg paralysis means she requires leg braces called calipers and even wears trousers on dates to avoid them becoming a conversation starter.

She shared a video admitting the fib and explaining a little white lie so I don't get a bunch of unhelpful preconceptions never hurt anyone. But the broadcaster was stunned when horrified social media users branded her a manipulative liar in the comments - with some demanding she disclose her disability on her dating profile.

Defiant Betty defended her decision in a follow-up video viewed one million times captioned if I'm never going to see this person again, I don't need to tell them everything about myself. In the clip she says you're just not entitled to an explanation of my body before I want to give it.

Betty says she's not ashamed of her disability and encourages other singletons to 'never feel any pressure' to explain themselves. Betty, from Ealing, West London, said: "I'm not ashamed of my disability. Yes, I did tell a white lie about spraining my ankle because I don't see the relevance of telling them about my feet if I don't think I'm ever going to see them again.

"I saw that people say I'm manipulative and a liar and just the worst person ever and was like woah. It wasn't what I expected but also kind of proved my point of why I don't mention it when I don't know a person. I didn't at any point say I would never tell him I'm disabled. I was just saying I don't like to tell people before I meet them because of these preconceptions.

"People hear the word disability and think you're in a wheelchair, you're paralysed, you struggle with speech and struggle with everyday tasks. That is the reality for a lot of disabled people but it's the reality for a small percentage of disabled people. There are so many aspects of disability that it's not representative of all.

"I want to be able to get to know someone through the same level they're able to get to know me. I want us to be equal in that way. I think there's this expectation when you have a disability that you need to tell everyone who you ever come across and everyone around you everything about it. I completely disagree with that and I don't think it's fair.

"I don't know everything about them and their medical history nor do I think they need to know everything about me before we even kiss each other. Betty's date had suggested the pair stroll around a park, to a garden centre and then to a cinema. While the singleton, who says she's never had a serious relationship, enjoyed the date she admits there was no spark so has decided not to see him again."

She fears including her disability on her Hinge profile would reduce the number of matches. Betty said: "I have been on multiple dates with people and felt comfortable with them and told them I've got a physical disability and I've seen their faces drop. It's almost as if this idea of me that they had is now ruined and needless to say the second their face drops it's bye from me. It's disappointing when it happens.

"I don't know how I'd put my disability in my profile and if I did manage to wedge it in there I think it would damage the way people understand who I am and what I will look like when they meet me. I think it would reduce the number of matches I get. Admitting dating should be a fun experience, Betty encourages people to 'never feel pressure' to reveal details about themselves."

Betty said: "I'd say the same thing to people with disabilities as those without. Anything you want to tell someone, you can tell them, if and when you want to. You should never feel any pressure to explain yourself to anyone before you feel comfortable in doing so. Dating should be fun and it doesn't have to be that serious from the get-go."

Many users took to the comments branding Betty a liar. One user commented: 'Lying and manipulation, what a great first impression'. Another said: 'You should tell him. In fact, you should put it in your bio'. A third wrote: 'Lying on the first date is a big red flag'. A fourth added: 'I have Spina bifida. If I sort out a date, I tell him straight up I have a disability and can't walk far'.

Other TikTok users supported Betty in the comments. One said: 'People acting like you not disclosing your disability on a first date is a huge betrayal is kind of hilarious to me'. Another added: 'I totally get this. Also telling someone in person is much nicer and then you can explain'.

A third user said: 'Notice how it's all men with negative comments. She doesn't need to mention it to anyone if she doesn't want to'.

WHAT IS SPINA BIFIDA?

Spina bifida causes a gap in the spine due to a baby's spine and spinal cord not developing properly in the womb. While surgery can be performed to close the opening in the spine, the nervous system has usually already been permanently damaged. This can cause problems such as partial or total paralysis of the legs, bowel and urinary incontinence and loss of skin sensation around the legs and the bottom.