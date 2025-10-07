Six simple ways we can support our gut and boost our mood

It's normal to feel more sluggish than usual as the seasons change, but there are things that we can do to help

Now that the seasons are changing and the days are getting shorter, it’s not unusual for us to feel a little sluggish.

Cold weather, comfort eating, and fewer daylight hours can all take their toll on our energy levels, mood, and even our digestion. But according to natural health experts, looking after your gut could be the key to feeling your best this Autumn and Winter.

“Your gut microbiome is linked to everything from your immune system to your mental health,” says Jason Layton, natural health expert and founder of the family-run UK wellness brand Nature’s Zest. “When the balance of good bacteria in your gut is off, it can affect energy, sleep, and mood, especially during the colder months. Supporting your gut health with good nutrition and probiotics can make a huge difference.”

Here are Jason's six simple ways to help your gut, and your wellbeing, thrive as the seasons change.

1. Power Up with Probiotics

A daily probiotic supplement can help replenish good bacteria in your gut and support digestion. Look for high-quality products with multiple strains and prebiotics, which feed your good bacteria.

Nature’s Zest 100 Billion Bio Cultures Complex is one of the strongest on the UK market, with 12 active strains including Lactobacillus Paracasei and Saccharomyces Boulardii. Each vegan capsule provides powerful support for gut balance, immunity and energy.

2. Eat Seasonally, and Colourfully

Root vegetables, squashes, and leafy greens are in abundance right now, and they’re packed with fibre – the fuel your gut bacteria need. Try roasting a tray of colourful veg or adding fermented foods like sauerkraut and kimchi for an extra probiotic punch.

3. Keep Moving

When it’s dark and cold, exercise can feel like the last thing you want to do. But physical activity encourages gut motility (the movement of food through your digestive system) and has been shown to improve microbial diversity. Even a brisk daily walk can make a difference.

4. Cut Back on Comfort Sugars

Sugar feeds the “bad” bacteria in your gut, allowing them to thrive at the expense of the good ones. If you find yourself reaching for biscuits to get through the 4pm slump, try switching to fruit, nuts, or a probiotic yoghurt instead.

5. Support Your Immune System

Around 70% of your immune cells live in your gut, so nurturing your microbiome can help keep winter bugs at bay. Probiotics such as Bifidobacterium lactis and Lactobacillus acidophilus, both found in Nature’s Zest 100 Billion Bio Cultures Complex, are known to support immune resilience.

6. Stress Less, Sleep More

The gut and brain are deeply connected. High stress levels and lack of sleep can disturb your gut flora, while poor gut health can make you more anxious or tired – a vicious cycle. Try relaxing rituals like meditation, a warm bath, or a calming herbal tea before bed.