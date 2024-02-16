Olympic medallist Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has cancer. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Six-time Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy has announced he has been diagnosed with cancer. The 47-year-old former track star said he is currently undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, saying it is “going really well” and that he currently feels “fine”.

Writing on his Instagram account, Hoy said: “I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point. I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.”

