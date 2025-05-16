Skin cancer kills 6 Brits a day: GP shares urgent sun cream tips ahead of May heatwave

Tips for applying suncream

More than 6 people die every day from skin cancer in the UK, and with another heatwave on the horizon, properly protecting your skin from the sun is essential for preventing skin damage.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Alexis Missick, GP who works with UK Meds, a leading online prescription service, has shared her insight on why sun cream is so important for preventing sun damage. She details her top tips for applying sun cream properly and the signs and symptoms to look out for to spot skin cancer early.

The Importance of Wearing Sun Cream to Prevent Sun Damage

“Protecting your skin from the sun should always be a priority. Using sun protection daily helps guard against harmful UV rays that can cause both immediate and long-term skin damage. Most sun creams contain an SPF (Sun Protection Factor), which indicates how much longer you can safely stay in the sun. For example, SPF 20 allows you to stay in the sun 20 times longer than without protection, while SPF 50 offers even greater protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When applying sun cream, be generous and thorough. Don’t forget commonly overlooked areas like your ears, nose, and scalp, as these spots are especially prone to burning. Reapply every two hours, particularly after swimming, sweating, or towel drying, as these activities can reduce the effectiveness of your protection.

Sun cream is essential because the sun emits two types of harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays: UVA and UVB.

UVB rays affect the outer layers of the skin and are primarily responsible for tanning and sunburn. Prolonged exposure can lead to more serious consequences, including premature ageing, free radical damage, and even skin cancer.

UVA rays, although less intense, penetrate deeper into the skin and contribute to long-term damage such as wrinkles, pigmentation, and increased cancer risk. Unlike UVB, the effects of UVA exposure aren't immediately visible, which often leads people to neglect protection against them.

Top tips when applying sun cream:

Use enough: most adults need around 30ml of suncream to cover their entire body, not applying enough sun cream will affect how well it works so be generous. Apply it before you go out: suncream should initially be applied 10-15 minutes before any sun exposure to allow it time to absorb into the skin. After this, sun cream can be topped up throughout the day in the sun. Ensure full protection: make sure to pick a sun cream which protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Check expiry dates: most sun creams only have a shelf life of a year so make sure to check the expiry date before getting an old bottle out of your cupboard.

How Sun Damage Affects Different Skin Types

“Everyone’s skin is vulnerable to the sun, but some skin types are more at risk than others. Individuals with fair skin, red or blonde hair, and light eyes tend to burn more easily and are at higher risk for sun-related damage and skin cancer. On the other hand, people with olive or darker complexions may have a natural buffer, but they are by no means immune to the harmful effects of UV rays.

“Despite skin cancer being the most common form of cancer in the UK, many still underestimate the dangers of sun exposure. It’s easy to forget, but spending too long in the sun without proper protection can cause irreversible damage, even on cloudy days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To keep your skin healthy and protected, stay in the shade during peak hours, wear protective clothing and hats, and never skip the sunscreen. Preventing sunburn is the main way to protect against skin cancer.

Symptoms of skin cancer

“It is important to know the symptoms of skin cancer to ensure that you can spot it before it becomes something more serious. There are two different types of skin cancers, melanoma and non-melanoma. Thankfully, there are obvious symptoms of both of these that can indicate potential skin cancer quickly.

“For melanoma skin cancer, these include:

A new mole appears on the skin.

A change to a pre-existing mole. This can include a change in size, colour and shape.

There can also be itchiness or soreness on the mole itself.

Melanoma can also develop in the eye. A thin layer of tissue will grow across the front of the eye, although this will more commonly occur at the back of the eye.

“Symptoms of non-melanoma skin cancer include:

Dark skin patches appear on the skin.

Sore red lumps appear on the skin.

“Non-melanoma skin cancer will often develop in areas of the skin that are regularly exposed to the sun. This is most commonly noticed on the hands, face, arms, neck, and ears.

“When it comes to the treatment of skin cancer on different areas of the body, this will be determined by a medical professional on a case-by-case basis.”