'Sleep divorce’ trick praised by experts as German method improves rest

With four in five couples admitting their partner keeps them up at night, many are looking for solutions to avoid complete sleep divorce and fix their sleep schedule in 2025.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the Sleep Geek, James Wilson, explains how one of Europe's most popular sleeping styles improves sleep quality and relationship dynamics. Wilson also shares his top tips for introducing this game-changing sleep style to your partner without a fuss.

Is doppelbett the key to saving your relationship?

MattressOnline sleep expert James Wilson - known as ‘The Sleep Geek’ - breaks down the German setup and how it can help your relationship:

"Forget fighting over the covers or feeling every toss and turn - German couples have mastered the art of sleeping together without disturbing one another. Instead of one double mattress, they opt for two single ones within the same bed frame, paired with separate duvets for ultimate comfort and uninterrupted rest.

“Beyond solving the issue of stolen blankets, this setup has sparked interest as it allows each partner to choose a mattress that fits their individual comfort preferences - catering to their body weight and sleeping style.

“One partner can choose a softer mattress, whilst the other can opt for a firm one with no need for compromise. A bed that doesn’t support the natural alignment of your spine can eventually lead to discomfort, soreness, and even chronic pain so this method can dramatically improve your health.

“Another benefit includes the minimal movement disturbances from your partner as the separate bottom sheets and mattresses reduce the motion transfer, ensuring that one person’s tossing and turning doesn’t disrupt the other’s sleep.

“Well-rested couples are happier, more patient and communicate better and this set-up supports couples with different sleep patterns extremely well. Does your partner wake up at the crack of dawn for work? Or do you get into bed later? This sleep method hugely reduces the disturbance when entering the bed at different times and saves unnecessary arguments related to sleep deprivation and interference.

“Although buying a new mattress is an investment, this sleeping method can stop couples from having to implement a complete sleep divorce - you still share a bed, there’s just a little more personal space.

“You can still cuddle when you want and have a before-bed chat, but with more comfort and choice, this way of sleeping allows the best rest.”

But how can I communicate this with my partner for a better night’s sleep?

A recent survey found that almost two in five (37%) couples sleep in different beds whilst on holiday and sleep better as a result - so why should it be any different at home?

James Wilson provides his top tips on tackling alternative sleeping arrangements with your partner:

“Although many may be concerned about bringing this up through fear of feeling ‘less close’, studies have actually found that sleeping apart can result in healthier relationships. But how do you tackle the conversation?

“First, it’s best to keep the conversation open and let them know you’re happy to hear their ideas. Making them feel like they’re involved in the process will help to reassure your partner that this isn’t taking a step back, it’s actually intended to help your relationship.

“It can also be useful to frame it as a trial, you’re experimenting with these ideas to see how it can improve your dynamics and nothing is set in stone just yet.

“During your chat, make sure to emphasise the benefits of new sleeping methods. Come to the conversation prepared with your reasons. Maybe you’re a light-sleeper who feels sleep-deprived and having separate mattresses will stop the motion transfer that wakes you up in the night. Remind them that 35% of people currently enforce ‘unusual’ sleeping habits with their partners, while more and more people are becoming open to the idea.

“If you go ahead with the changes, make sure to have regular check-ins to help understand how you’re both getting on. Setting aside a specific time for these chats will help to create an open and positive environment, allowing both sides to feel comfortable noting any changes they’d like to see.

“As with anything in relationships, staying flexible to change is important and if this doesn’t work, it’s good to remind one another there are plenty of other ways to improve your sleep. Whether the next step is wearing earplugs or trying out a white noise machine, experimenting and staying open will eventually result in positive sleep changes.”