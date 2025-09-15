Sleep expert reveals 4 tricks to get kids (and parents) back into routine for school

Sealy Posturepedic

Now that the school term is underway, many families are still adjusting to earlier bedtimes, hectic mornings, and post-summer sleep schedules. While the new term brings excitement, the lingering effects of relaxed summer routines can leave the whole family struggling. Later nights, disrupted schedules and hectic mornings often result in groggy starts, short tempers and lack of focus, for children and parents alike.

Alison Jones, sleep expert at Sealy, shares her top tips for helping the whole household ease back into a healthy sleep routine – so everyone can start stay refreshed, energised and ready to learn.

Remember the basics

When routines feel wobbly, it’s important to go back to the fundamentals. Limit screen time at least an hour before bed - the blue light from devices suppresses melatonin, the hormone that tells the body it’s time to sleep, making it harder for children to drift off. Instead, swap tablets for calming activities such as reading, drawing, or quiet play to ease the transition from busy days to restful nights.

Bedtime nutrition matters too. Avoid heavy meals or sugary drinks close to lights-out, as both can overstimulate the body and disrupt sleep quality. A light snack, like warm milk or a banana, is a much better option if your child is peckish before bed.

Make bedtime feel special

Structure is important, but routines don’t have to feel rigid. Turning bedtime into something children look forward to can reduce resistance and calm evening anxieties.

Ease the transition from day to night with relaxing activities like a warm bath, quiet conversation or reading together. A “bedtime box” filled with screen-free, low-energy favourites - from books to journals - can also make winding down something to enjoy more, without stimulation.

Prioritise sleep for the whole family

Back-to-school isn’t just hard on kids, parents feel it too. Stress from school runs, packed lunches and shifting schedules can disrupt adult sleep as much as children’s.

Mirroring the changes you set for your child’s routine can help. Step away from screens, embrace calming rituals, and aim for consistency in your own bedtime.

And remember, your mattress plays as much of a role as your routine. Sealy Posturepedic mattresses are engineered with AlignSupport® springs – a clever two-stage system that senses movement and responds with deep-down support. That means parents can wake up with fewer aches and more energy to tackle busy school mornings.

Create the right environment

The sleep space sets the tone for rest. Small tweaks can make a big difference to how easily children wind down.

Use softer lighting in the evening to signal bedtime, and blackout blinds or curtains to prevent early wakeups. Let children choose bedding they love, but make sure it’s made from breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to avoid overheating.

And don’t overlook the foundation of every good night’s sleep - the mattress. Sealy’s ComfortCore® technology delivers targeted pressure relief, while the advanced spring design adapts to your body’s movements - providing consistent support and helping to reduce tossing and turning for all the family, through the night.

Getting back on track doesn’t have to mean frazzled mornings and tired evenings. With the right routines, environment and sleep setup, families can look forward to earlier nights, better rest, and brighter mornings.

For more expert sleep advice and tips on creating the perfect bedtime setup, visit https://www.sealy.co.uk/