Slimming World winner: 'I lost 6stone 7lbs, here's how and why it has transformed my life'

Elizabeth Before & After

A Slimmer from Darlington is celebrating having recently lost 6stone 7lbs and reached her target weight as well as being being named a ‘Slimming World Icon' – having recently won a group competition designed to celebrate standout Slimming World members who have transformed themselves inside and out.

Elizabeth Hunter joined the group in November 2023 when she decided to take the first step after a long awaited holiday where she had felt uncomfortable in the clothes she wore. ‘’ I always said the size of the clothes didn’t matter to me it was about how they made me feel , and that holiday it made me feel miserable’’

She says: “I’ve tried to lose weight before, but nothing ever seemed to stick. The diets I’ve tried in the past were all very restrictive and left me feeling hungry – and miserable! I had been to Slimming World before & I knew it worked but this time something just clicked and I knew I could do it this would be the last time! I love the variety of the eating plan and the support from the other members has been amazing!’’

“That’s why achieving target & this award means so much to me, to think that my journey has inspired other people is just incredible and to be voted for by my fellow group members makes it feel really special!”

It certainly has been a year to remember too! Having reached her self chosen target a year since she joined life is changing for the better “I’m still adjusting to the new me I suppose.” Eizabeth says ‘’I still pick up bigger sizes when I'm shopping then have to switch to smaller ones! My weight loss has helped my physical and mental health massively. My joints used to ache just doing the school run now I walk everywhere I can! I walk our dog for miles with ease and I try to push myself further & faster than before really! I have a newfound love of cooking and creating new meals that we can all enjoy together as a family too.’’

‘’ I love the fact we can all eat the same and a family favourite is definitely a fake away chicken parmo on a Saturday night! Eating out is equally enjoyable and so easy to fit in around the plan! I always used to say I was to busy to cook now I really enjoy it and the difference it makes to us as a family too ’

“I feel so much better and when I think back to that previous holiday things couldn’t be more different now! We have found ourselves being more active as a family on holiday and this year I wore shorts in public in the first time in forever.” Elizabeth laughs

Sally Dale who runs the group which Elizabeth attends, says: “I’m so proud of her and the inspirational way in which she has achieved her weight loss goals – she has inspired so many other members too and is so supportive of everyone she really is iconic!”

Elizabeth adds' I would encourage anyone who felt like I did to find their local group it really does make the world of difference and this last year for me has shown me that! '