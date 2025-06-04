Specsavers Home Visits and Carers UK Unveil £184bn Artwork Recognising Britain’s Invisible Unpaid Carers.

Unpaid carers provide care worth a staggering £184 billion nationwide every year, yet many feel invisible and undervalued, with over half (55%) wanting more recognition from the public.

To highlight the incredible yet often overlooked contributions carers make to society, Specsavers Home Visits and Carers UK have unveiled ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’, a powerfully unfiltered depiction of unpaid carers in the UK.

Created by critically acclaimed artist Colin Davidson, known for his portraits of the late Queen Elizabeth II, former US President Bill Clinton, and musician Ed Sheeran, the portrait has been assigned a symbolic value of £184 billion by Roseberys, a leading London fine art auction house.

This underscores the immense value of the care that unpaid UK carers provide to a family member or friend who is disabled, has an illness or long-term condition, or who needs extra help as they grow older.

While the striking portrait features the face of Jaycee La Bouche, who cares for her mother, it also represents the myriad of British carers and their experiences.

The artwork was publicly displayed at London’s South Bank from 30 May to 1 June, following its unveiling at Saatchi Gallery.

In developing the portrait, Colin Davidson listened to the stories and experiences of numerous carers, ensuring their voices were captured in his work.

“It was an honour to create ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’. This artwork is not just about one person; it represents all the unpaid carers who deserve to be seen and valued. For me, it was a special commission to capture these unsung heroes who contribute as much to society as the celebrated public figures I typically paint”, Davidson said.

The artwork aims to raise awareness and promote public recognition of the love, selfless hard work, and dedication of unpaid carers across the UK.

This is seen by Specsavers Home Visits colleagues each and every day, as they deliver eye care and hearing services to those who cannot leave their home unaccompanied.

A Specsavers Home Visits director, Chris Smith, explains: “Our Home Visits colleagues are in people’s homes every day seeing first-hand the incredible support carers give to their loved ones. We recognise that caring for someone with a physical or mental illness often means making extra arrangements to meet their health needs. It’s so important unpaid carers and their loved ones get the support and also the recognition they deserve.”

Helen Walker, Chief Executive of Carers UK, comments: “Without unpaid carers, our health and social care system would collapse. Carers UK is excited to be part of ‘The Most Valuable Portrait’, working with Specsavers Home Visits to raise awareness and put carers’ stories in the spotlight. We want to see greater acknowledgment for the true value of unpaid care, a lifeline for many that often goes unrecognised.”

In England, the region with the highest percentage of people providing unpaid care was the North East (10.1%), but the true figure is much higher, as many do not immediately recognise themselves as carers.

In fact, over a third (36%) nationwide take more than three years to realise they have become a carer meaning they may be missing out on vital support available to them.

A staggering 82% of carers surveyed by Carers UK said the impact of caring on their physical and mental health would be a challenge over the coming year, with nearly 60% adding that being valued as a carer would improve their wellbeing.

The subject of the portrait, UK carer Jaycee La Bouche says: “It is such an honour to have had my story and experience as a carer immortalised in a portrait, which was unveiled at the Saatchi Gallery and now on public display at South Bank in London. Caring for my mother has always been a natural choice for me; and one I embrace wholeheartedly. Home services like Specsavers’ eye tests are invaluable in ensuring people like my mother who cannot leave their home without help, can still receive the care they need.”

William Summerfield, Associate Director & Head of Modern British & 20th Century Art at Roseberys, who valued the artwork, comments, "This extraordinary symbolic valuation reflects the immense, yet often overlooked, worth of care in our society. It serves as a powerful tribute to the vital contributions of carers who so often remain hidden.”

Specsavers Home Visits understands the challenges of caring for someone. If the family member or friend they care for is eligible, its team of experts will provide a comprehensive free NHS-funded eye test in the comfort of their own home, with all the same care and expertise as you would receive in-store. Specsavers also now offers a home hearing visit service in selected parts of the country.

Chris Smith adds: “For many, organising a trip to the opticians or to see a hearing expert for the person they care for can feel like a real challenge – but it doesn’t have to be. Through our Home Visits service, we support carers by bringing these vital services directly to their loved one’s homes, making the process easier and more accessible.”

To find out more about the portrait, purchase it, or to access support for carers via the new Specsavers Carers Hub, visit our campaign webpage [www.specsavers.co.uk/most-valuable-portrait].