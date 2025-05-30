Spire South Bank Hospital unveils £720,000 state-of-the-art fluoroscopy suite

Spire South Bank Hospital unveil fluoroscopy suite

Spire South Bank Hospital has unveiled a newly installed fluoroscopy suite, following a £720,000 investment aimed at improving and supporting the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality patient care.

Fluoroscopy is a specialised imaging technique that shows real-time moving X-ray images, allowing clinicians to see a patient’s internal structure in motion. Due to the machines high resolution images, clinicians are able to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions with greater accuracy and efficiency.

Designed as a dual-purpose facility, the new suite functions both as a fluoroscopy unit and an X-ray room. This flexible setup allows the hospital to maximise clinical use of the space, accommodate a broader range of procedures and improve the overall patient experience.

The fluoroscopy unit features a lowering X-ray table to improve accessibility for patients, particularly important for musculoskeletal services. With the ability to perform whole spine and leg length imaging, the suite also supports the needs of Spire South Bank Hospital’s orthopaedic surgeons in assessing alignment and planning complex procedures.

The new fluoroscopy suite is part of an on-going investment project in Spire South Bank Hospital’s imaging department to install new equipment and improve patient comfort.

Using the fluoroscopy machine, radiographers are able to perform scans for a wide range of areas including, orthopaedic, gastrointestinal and urology imaging.

The scanning service at Spire South Bank Hospital currently operates everyday throughout the week but can be extended to cover weekends if necessary.

Dawn Pickrell, Hospital Director at Spire South Bank Hospital, said: “At Spire South Bank Hospital, we are committed to ensuring our patients have fast access to diagnosis and outstanding personalised treatment when they need it. Investing in state-of-the-art facilities like our new fluoroscopy suite enables us to deliver the level of care our patients have come to expect.

“We know that coming in for a scan can be a worrying time for people. But, knowing they can be seen quickly, be scanned by the latest technology available, and then receive a quick diagnosis – this is what people need and we’re pleased to be delivering that.”