St John Ambulance appeal for Healthcare Professional Volunteers in Cornwall
Our professional clinicians mainly work in mobile treatment centres, ambulances or temporary event medical centres. They attend events, such as music festivals and sports matches. There are also opportunities to deploy your skills, or develop new ones, in specialist areas such as the Medical Response Team and Cycle Response Unit.
Jonathan, a volunteer Regional Clinical Manager, said “I get to deliver care and exercise my clinical skills in an environment where I wouldn’t usually practise. This has given me the confidence to apply my clinical skills in a variety of settings.”
If you are interested in volunteering with St John Ambulance in Cornwall but need further details, please contact Nicola Fielding for an informal chat at [email protected].
Further details and the opportunity to apply online can also be found on our website.