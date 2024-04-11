Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust patients will be the first in the country to experience it. The new treatment, called Steriwave, uses a specific wavelength of red light to destroy pathogens that colonise the nose, which can spread to cause infections. The treatment is being used on hip and knee patients coming in for surgery at Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals following a successful trial at Pontefract Hospital last year. Nasal decolonisation (eliminating harmful pathogens from the nasal cavities) is recommended by WHO and NICE prior to surgery.