A first-of-it’s-kind treatment is being rolled out to help treat hospital patients ahead of surgery - in the form of a new antimicrobial that kills all types of bugs in minutes
By Kara McKune
3 minutes ago

Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust patients will be the first in the country to experience it. The new treatment, called Steriwave, uses a specific wavelength of red light to destroy pathogens that colonise the nose, which can spread to cause infections. The treatment is being used on hip and knee patients coming in for surgery at Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals following a successful trial at Pontefract Hospital last year. Nasal decolonisation (eliminating harmful pathogens from the nasal cavities) is recommended by WHO and NICE prior to surgery.

Dr Stuart Bond, Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist and Director of Innovation, said: “We are very excited to be the first Trust to be giving patients access to this important new technology which kills viruses, bacteria, and fungi with a five-minute treatment.”

Carolyn Cross, Chief Executive Officer at Ondine Biomedical, said: “We are delighted the Trust has adopted Steriwave, particularly as the NHS is seen around the world as a leader in antibiotic stewardship in response to the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance.”

