Steriwave: New antimicrobial light-activated technology which kills viruses, bacteria, and fungi with a five-minute treatment rolled out to hospital patients
Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust patients will be the first in the country to experience it. The new treatment, called Steriwave, uses a specific wavelength of red light to destroy pathogens that colonise the nose, which can spread to cause infections. The treatment is being used on hip and knee patients coming in for surgery at Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals following a successful trial at Pontefract Hospital last year. Nasal decolonisation (eliminating harmful pathogens from the nasal cavities) is recommended by WHO and NICE prior to surgery.
Dr Stuart Bond, Consultant Antimicrobial Pharmacist and Director of Innovation, said: “We are very excited to be the first Trust to be giving patients access to this important new technology which kills viruses, bacteria, and fungi with a five-minute treatment.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.