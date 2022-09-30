There are numerous ways to get involved with Stoptober

Stoptober takes place every year, encouraging those who want to quit smoking to do so and providing advice and support along the way.

But when does Stoptober take place and how can you get involved?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is Stoptober?

What is Stoptober?

The NHS explains that whether you want to start breathing easier, get an energy boost or even have a little more money to spend, “there has never been a better time to stop smoking”.

People across the UK come together to quit smoking during the month, as if you can make it to 28 days smoke-free, you’re five times more likely to quit for good, according to the NHS.

When does it take place?

Stoptober takes place every year during the month of October. This year it will begin on Saturday 1 October and end on Monday 31 October.

How can I get involved?

There are numerous ways to get involved with Stoptober. The easiest way is to download the free NHS Quit Smoking app, which allows you to:

track your progress

see how much you’re saving

get daily support

You can also answer three easy questions to find the combination of support that’s right for you to get your free personal quit plan .

You can also:

Get daily email support - you can sign up for 28 days of stop smoking advice and tips which are delivered straight to your inbox.