Stoptober: Expert reveals overlooked beauty benefit of quitting smoking

Experts have revealed extra inspiration for you to quit smoking this Stoptober.

Many people attribute their hair loss to genetics or age, without realising their smoking habit is accelerating the process. The harmful chemicals in cigarettes can lead to significant hair problems, including hair loss and thinning, according to experts at Go Smoke Free , who shed light on why smoking affects your hair health.

Smoking is turning you grey early

The toxins in cigarette smoke damage the cells that produce melanin, the pigment that gives hair its colour. This damage causes the cells to die off sooner, leading to grey or white hair appearing much earlier than it would naturally.

Smokers have a significantly higher risk of developing grey hair before the age of 30 compared to non-smokers, based on previous research. Research shows that smokers are up to 2.5 times more likely to go grey before the age of 30 compared to non-smokers.

Reduced blood supply starves hair follicles

Smoking reduces blood oxygen levels, which can starve hair follicles of oxygen. When you smoke, the carbon monoxide from cigarettes displaces oxygen in your blood, which creates a form of internal suffocation for your hair follicles that need oxygen and nutrients to produce healthy hair. This reduced blood flow means vital nutrients can't reach the scalp efficiently, causing hair to become brittle, thin and prone to breakage.

Inflammation of the scalp accelerates hair loss

The toxins in cigarette smoke can cause inflammation in the scalp. An inflamed scalp can prevent hair growth and worsen conditions like dandruff or psoriasis, increasing the likelihood of hair thinning and loss.

When hair follicles become inflamed, they can enter the resting phase prematurely and stop producing new hair. Over time, this leads to noticeable thinning and can advance male or female pattern baldness in those already predisposed to it.

Smoking leads to weaker, duller hair

The toxins in cigarette smoke not only affect hair growth, they damage the structure of existing hair strands too. Smoking weakens the protein structure of hair, making it more brittle and prone to split ends. This damage can't be repaired with conditioners or treatments since the problem starts from within, which explains why many smokers notice their hair lacks shine and appears dull regardless of the hair products they use.

Confidence matters as much as health

For many people, hair is tied to confidence and self-image. Seeing hair thin, grey, or dull too early can take a toll on appearance and self-esteem. While some people might expect these changes in their 40s, 50s, or later, smoking can bring them on years earlier, adding unnecessary stress to daily life and even impacting dating, relationships, and career confidence.