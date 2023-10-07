The bacteria can lead to diseases such as meningitis

Scientists are researching group A strep in the hope of creating a vaccine against the infection.

The study, led by the University of Bristol, will use a new technique called the tonsil organoid model to help battle the invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) - which can cause diseases such as meningitis.

The trial is funded by the Spencer Dayman Meningitis Research which was set up this year in memory of Spencer who died of meningitis and sepsis at 14 months. Spencer died in 1982 and his family instantly got involved in fundraising, support groups and research projects.

His father, Dr Steve Dayman MBE, from the charity, said it was a "starting point" towards a vaccine.

He said: "Back then [1982] there were no vaccines to protect against bacterial infections causing meningitis and sepsis, now we have five vaccines in the UK vaccine program to protect against various strains of disease."

Group A Streptococcus is the name given to a type of bacteria sometimes found in the throat or on the skin. It usually results in mild but very infectious illness but can become the more serious invasive Group A Strep.

There is no vaccine to protect against group A strep, which can also cause rheumatic fever and scarlet fever.

The disease is spread person-person via respiratory droplets such as from coughing or sneezing and from touching skin or other surfaces contaminated with bacteria.

Symptoms include:

flu-like symptoms, such as a high temperature, swollen glands or an aching body

sore throat (strep throat or tonsillitis)

a rash that feels rough, like sandpaper (scarlet fever)

scabs and sores (impetigo)

pain and swelling (cellulitis)

severe muscle aches

nausea and vomiting

The study will involve growing cells from the tonsils of patients who have had them removed during surgery. The team will then separate the cells and grow them in a laboratory alongside different parts of the strep A bacteria.

The immune response will then be measured to help them decide which parts of the bacteria could be included in a successful vaccine.

