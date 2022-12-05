Seven children have died in the UK in recent weeks after contracting Strep A. Official figures show the regions of England where infection rates are highest.

Rates of invasive Group A strep are four times higher than usual among children aged one to four, figures for England show.

There have been seven deaths of children under 13 in the UK in recent weeks. Parents concerned about a seriously ill child should seek medical advice, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said.

The invasive condition is caused by a bacteria called group A streptococci, or Strep A, which usually causes mild illnesses such as strep throat and scarlet fever. In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause invasive Group A strep (iGAS).

Across England, rates of iGAS have risen most dramatically among children aged one to four, with 2.3 cases per 100,000 - four times higher than the average rates in the three years to March 2020, before coronavirus restrictions.

And infection rates among children aged five to nine have tripled compared to this three-year average.

Health officials are urging GPs to act quickly to prescribe antibiotics to poorly children, but say there is currently no evidence that a new strain is circulating, putting the rise down instead to increased social mixing.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, said iGAS was “still uncommon” but urged parents to be on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor quickly so they can stop the infection becoming serious.

He said: “Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

Parents are advised to call 999 or go to A&E if their child is having difficulty breathing, there are pauses when their child breathes, the skin, tongue or lips are blue or the child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake.

The figures published by the UKHSA also show the number of cases of iGAS in each region of England, as well as the rate per 100,000 people. The figures cover the 10 weeks to November 20.

1. Yorkshire and the Humber Yorkshire and the Humber had England’s highest rate of invasive Group A Strep, at 1.4 cases per 100,000 people. There were 75 cases in the 10 weeks to 20 November, 2022. Pictured, Leeds. Photo Sales

2. South East The South East had England’s joint second highest rate of invasive Group A Strep, at one case per 100,000. There were 85 cases in the 10 weeks to 20 November, 2022. Pictured, Brighton. Photo Sales

3. North West The North West had the joint second highest rate of invasive Group A Strep in England, at one case per 100,000 residents. There were 74 cases in the 10 weeks to 20 November, 2022. Pictured, Liverpool. Photo Sales

4. North East The North East had the joint second highest rate of invasive Group A Strep, at one case per 100,000. There were 26 cases in the 10 weeks to 20 November, 2022. Pictured, Newcastle and Gateshead. Photo Sales