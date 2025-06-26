'Stressed' business analyst blamed scorched skin and bulging eyes on house move

27-year-old Neasa McGrattan's allergic reaction to a cult beauty product

A 'stressed' business analyst blamed her itchy rash and 'bulging' eyes on the stress of moving house - until it turned out to be 'a reaction to a cult beauty product'.

Neasa McGrattan bought a new bottle of The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Solution, an acne-busting serum she's used for two years, from a high-street shop in March.

A week later the 27-year-old noticed a rash on her forehead and that her eyelids became itchy, but assumed it was due to stress from moving house.

But when her eyes started swelling and 'bulging out' she visited her GP who prescribed hay fever tablets and told her to stop using any skincare products.

27-year-old Neasa McGrattan

After her skin cleared up and while on a trip to Paris, Neasa applied some of the serum to her chin but woke up the following day terrified when her face felt like it was on fire and her eyes had doubled in size.

Neasa rushed to hospital where doctors suggested the serum may be the cause because she'd ruled everything else out and prescribed her with antihistamines.

Now, Neasa says she's too scared to use the brand again and warns others to patch test every new bottle they buy because it's not worth the allergic reaction she got.

On the patch test section of The Ordinary website it states, If you develop severe irritation, hives, swelling of eyes and mouth, blistering, or difficulty breathing, rinse off, cease use and consult a physician right away.

Neasa, from Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear, said: "It was crazy what happened. I've been using that exact product for about two years with no issues whatsoever.

"After one week of using the new bottle I had quite a small rash in the centre of my forehead, which was similar to a mild sunburn.

"I started getting an itchy eye and eyelids and I got a dry patch to the right of my lower lip. It was similar to psoriasis or eczema, which I'm not prone to. It took me another three weeks because I was trying to single out things that I was using.

"The last thing I thought was skincare because I've been using all of that skincare for multiple years because it's my die-hard routine.

"I was moving house so one thing I thought was stress. I went to my GP and they said you're packing your whole house up, it could be a dust allergy.

"The weeks following this my eyelids started to gain and retain loads of fluid, which made them flare and they were bulging out. It was so bad.

"I went back to the GP and they said maybe it's hay fever. I started the process of moving abroad so I stopped using all of my skincare. I was only using eye drops from the chemist, which people use for hay fever, and I was washing my face with soap."

After using hay fever tablets and antihistamines for a week Neasa's skin cleared up so she assumed it must have been hay fever.

But after applying a small amount of the serum to her chin and jawline to clear her hormonal spots, she was forced to go to hospital the next day as her face began burning.

Neasa said: "I felt terrified when I woke up because my face was so hot it was on fire and it was burning. I wasn't getting any relief even from ice cubes, it really badly affected my T-zone. My eyes doubled in size and they were puffy. It looked worse than if I'd been beaten up, I could only open my eyes to a slit.

"I went to hospital and I brought the little bottle and the doctor was like you've just ruled everything else out, it has to be this, bin this as soon as you get home."

"I only applied it to my chin and jawline and I was told by my doctor that the allergy affected the eyes because it retained all the water."

Once the swelling went down, I was left with aged, red. blotchy and dry skin. It just looked like I had psoriasis on my eyelids, which was terrible."

Neasa was prescribed antihistamines and eye drops for an allergic reaction and was advised to wash her face with water for ten days, something that has helped heal her skin.

She vows to never buy from the brand again and urges people to always patch test products even if they've used it a million times before.

Neasa said: "I'm totally back to normal. I now use all my other skincare and it hasn't happened again. I can say with full 100% knowledge it was the serum."

That reaction came out of nowhere with a product that I thought was safe on my face for two years. It's made me too scared to buy from The Ordinary again. I don't know if they changed the bottle or what really happened."

I went to an eye specialist and they said the only thing we think is that they could've changed the formula slightly.

"I'm really sad about it because the brand has been so helpful and affordable to me. The thing I've learned is you should patch test every new bottle that you buy even if you've used that skincare product for 10 years.

"I think now every time I buy a new bottle of everything, even if I've used it a million times before, I'm going to patch test every time because it's not worth the allergic reaction I got."

The Ordinary has been approached for a comment.