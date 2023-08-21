Strictly Come Dancing: Amy Dowden opens up about ‘heartbreaking’ hair loss in breast cancer update
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden opened up about losing her hair following breast cancer treatment.
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has opened up in a “heartbreaking” breast cancer update. The dancer shared her experience with hair loss following her chemotherapy treatment in an emotional update.
Amy, 33, said she began to feel sick after getting a second round of a chemotherapy drug, nicknamed “red devil”. The TV star was given a second cancer diagnosis in July after being initially diagnosed with breast cancer in May.
Amy, who is from Caerphilly, Wales, previously had a mastectomy. The Strictly professional wrote on Instagram: “What I’ve found harder this time round and the last few days is the hair shedding.
“As much as I prepared myself, waking up everyday gently combing my hair with a wide comb and seeing what comes out, it is just heart-breaking personally for me. I’m only washing my hair one, max twice, this week, not using any heat on my hair or styling it, so I just don’t feel like me.
“So it’s time to bring out the wig, I say, and get used to this, and help me feel like me. Some days last week I’d wake and for the first few seconds you forget and then suddenly it all hits you, the day and challenges ahead of your new reality, and it’s tough – had a few morning cries and learning that’s OK too.”