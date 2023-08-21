Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden opened up about losing her hair following breast cancer treatment.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Amy Dowden has opened up in a “heartbreaking” breast cancer update. The dancer shared her experience with hair loss following her chemotherapy treatment in an emotional update.

Amy, 33, said she began to feel sick after getting a second round of a chemotherapy drug, nicknamed “red devil”. The TV star was given a second cancer diagnosis in July after being initially diagnosed with breast cancer in May.

Amy, who is from Caerphilly, Wales, previously had a mastectomy. The Strictly professional wrote on Instagram: “What I’ve found harder this time round and the last few days is the hair shedding.

“As much as I prepared myself, waking up everyday gently combing my hair with a wide comb and seeing what comes out, it is just heart-breaking personally for me. I’m only washing my hair one, max twice, this week, not using any heat on my hair or styling it, so I just don’t feel like me.