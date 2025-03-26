Struggling to sleep when the clocks go forward? Five expert tips to help you adjust

Sleeping when the clocks go forward

It’s that time of year again - on 30th March, the clocks go forward by one hour, marking the start of longer, brighter days. While many welcome the extra daylight, the sudden shift in time can disrupt sleep patterns, leaving people feeling groggy and out of sync.

Light exposure is crucial in regulating the body’s internal clock, known as the circadian rhythm. When the clocks change, melatonin production - the hormone responsible for sleep - is affected, making it harder to fall asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Even losing just one hour of sleep can impact energy levels, mood, and concentration for days afterward.

To help maintain quality sleep despite the clocks change, Alison Jones, sleep expert at mattress brand Sealy UK, has shared five science-backed strategies to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Adapt to your sleep schedule accordingly

Rather than relying on a long lie-in to recover from the lost hour, start adjusting your sleep schedule a few days before the clocks change. Moving your bedtime and wake-up time 15 minutes earlier each night allows your body clock to gradually adjust, making the transition smoother.

Dimming the lights in the evening encourages melatonin production, while getting outside in natural daylight in the morning helps reset your internal clock and boost alertness. Avoid midday napping as much as possible! While a nap might seem like a quick fix, it disrupts your body’s sleep-wake cycle, making it even harder fall asleep at night. Making small but effective changes like these can help reduce grogginess in the days after the clock change.

Take a bath

Trying to fall asleep an hour earlier than usual can be difficult, especially if you don’t feel tired. Taking a warm bath before bed is a simple yet effective way to induce sleepiness.

Your body naturally lowers its temperature before sleep, which signals that it’s time to rest. A warm bath mimics this process - raising your body temperature before allowing it to cool down rapidly afterward. This drop in temperature triggers drowsiness, helping you fall asleep faster.

Avoid a nightcap before bed

With 23% of people admitting to drinking alcohol before bed, it’s tempting to unwind with a drink in the evening. However, alcohol can negatively impact REM sleep, the most restorative stage of the sleep cycle.

While alcohol may initially make you feel drowsy, it reduces sleep quality, meaning you’re more likely to wake up feeling unrefreshed and groggy. If you do indulge, limit your intake and have your drink earlier in the evening to minimise sleep disruption.

Limit screens before bed

One of the biggest but often overlooked sleep disruptors is blue light exposure from phones, tablets, and TVs. Blue light suppresses melatonin production, making it harder for your body to wind down naturally.

Over 75% of Brits use electronic devices before bed, whether scrolling social media, messaging, or watching videos. This habit can interfere with your ability to transition into deep, restorative sleep, leading to grogginess the next morning.

To help your body adjust, switch off screens at least an hour before bedtime. Instead, try a calming bedtime routine, such as reading a book, listening to relaxing music, or practising mindfulness exercises. If avoiding screens isn’t an option, using blue light filters or night mode can help reduce their impact.

Create the perfect sleep environment

A high-quality mattress that provides the right balance of support and comfort can dramatically improve sleep quality, particularly when your body is adjusting to a time change.

Beyond your mattress, dimming the lights, playing soft music, or lighting candles can create a calm, relaxing environment that signals to your body that it’s time to sleep.

For more expert sleep tips from Sealy UK, visit www.sealy.co.uk