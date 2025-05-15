Summer legs, sorted: Experts reveal holiday prep tips for varicose veins

Walk tall this summer with confidence in your legs appearance.

As Google searches for ‘where to go on holiday’ surged by 191% in the last month, Brits are getting ready for summer escapes, digging out swimsuits and dreaming of poolside relaxation. But for those living with varicose veins, preparing for a sunny getaway can come with added hesitation. In fact, this time of year marks our peak season for treatment enquiries, as warmer weather often highlights symptoms and prompts people to take action.

Visible veins, leg swelling or discomfort can make people feel self-conscious or physically restricted when it comes to wearing shorts, skirts or swimwear. In fact, studies have shown that varicose veins affect physical comfort, confidence and quality of life, particularly during warmer months, when symptoms may worsen.

Dr Mark Bratby, Medical Director and a Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Veincentre adds, “ Varicose veins are incredibly common, with one in three people impacted at some point during their life, yet the condition is still widely untreated. They can cause persistent discomfort, including aching, heaviness and swelling. Many of our patients come to us after years of covering up or managing symptoms without realising how straightforward treatment can be. Spring or early summer is an ideal time to address them as symptoms can feel worse in the heat, and many people are more motivated to feel confident and want to look their best for summer activities and special occasions.

At Veincentre, we offer minimally invasive procedures like Endovenous Laser Ablation (EVLA), which treats the root cause of varicose veins without general anaesthetic or hospital stays. The treatment takes around one hour, and most patients return to normal activities the following day. For those with upcoming travel plans, it’s recommended to wait at least four weeks before flying long-haul to ensure a safe and comfortable trip and recovery.”

Our top 5 summer-friendly ways to manage your varicose veins - and feel confident in your own skin:

Choose Breathable, Loose-Fitting Clothing - Pack clothes made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen to keep your legs cool and comfortable. Flowy trousers, maxi skirts and midi dresses provide breathable coverage and help you feel more at ease if you're feeling self-conscious.

Stay Active, Stay Cool - Long periods of sitting or standing, especially during travel, can worsen vein symptoms. Try gentle movement, short walks or calf stretches during flights and sightseeing to keep circulation flowing.

Keep Your Legs Elevated When You Can - After a day of walking or travel, elevate your legs on a cushion or recliner to help reduce swelling and encourage blood flow.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Well - Hydration is key for healthy circulation, especially in hot climates. Focus on a balanced diet with plenty of antioxidant-rich foods like citrus fruits, berries and leafy greens to support skin and vein health.

Consider Treatment Before You Go - If varicose veins are affecting your confidence or causing discomfort, Veincentre offers quick, effective treatments with no downtime, so you can enjoy your holiday and summer wardrobe with confidence.

Take the first step towards healthier, more comfortable legs with Veincentre, just in time for the summer holidays.