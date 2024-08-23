Sunburn on your eyes? Opticians reveals first signs and how to prevent it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The temperatures are dropping in the UK, but the rest of Europe still hasn’t said goodbye to summer. The sizzling temperatures across popular tourist destinations can cause heatstroke, leave you with sunburnt skin, and even lead to eye sunburn.

People are becoming more aware of the damage ultraviolet (UV) radiation can cause to skin, with sunburn being the first red flag. It’s still perhaps lesser considered that the eyes are no exception, so it’s important to remember to take steps to protect them.

Professional service optician, Nimmi Mistry from Vision Direct, shares expert insights on how to prevent summer “eye burns” and recognise the first symptoms.

How do you “burn” your eyes?

Pain, redness, watering eyes and blurred vision are all signs of burnt eyes

Prolonged periods of unprotected exposure to the sun may cause photokeratitis, a condition characterised by damage to the cornea (the outermost part of the eye). The cornea is the eye’s natural protection against UV radiation. Responsible for absorbing the majority UV-A, B and C radiation, the remaining penetrates to deeper structures within the eye.

Overexposure usually occurs when your eyes are inadequately protected against UV radiation. This includes indirect exposure, caused by sources such as reflections from surfaces such as water, sand and roads. As UV penetration is the main cause, this condition can also develop while using a tanning bed if you’re not wearing eye protection.

Overexposure to the sun not only creates structural and inflammatory changes within the different corneal layers but can cause pain and blurred vision.

Photokeratitis is acute, but prolonged, unprotected exposure may result in conditions like pterygium, cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

Wearing sunglasses to protect your eyes during summer not only protects your eyes but also the eyelids and surrounding skin, preventing cancerous skin lesions near the eye.

Signs and symptoms of sunburnt eyes

Like skin burns, you don’t feel the damage until after it’s too late. The symptoms can occur in a window from 1 to 12 hours after exposure.

Mild cases of photokeratitis can cause irritation of the eye, including a foreign body sensation. More severe cases result in a range of symptoms such as pain, redness, light sensitivity (photophobia), watering and blurred vision.

Treating sunburnt eyes

The symptoms of “sunburnt eyes” typically resolve within 48 hours, although photophobia and blurred vision can take up to a week to resolve.

Treatment not only involves resting/closing the eyes but also includes:

Cold compresses: By simply applying a fresh cloth soaked in sterile cool water to your eyelids, the burning sensation will begin to soothe.

Avoid exposure to the sun: Staying indoors when possible and wearing sunglasses if you need to go out will provide symptomatic relief.

Instilling artificial tears: Using preservative free-eye drops, commonly known as artificial tears, can provide symptomatic relief and can be purchased over the counter or online.

Ceasing contact lens wear: If you’re a contact lens wearer, revert to wearing glasses until the eyes fully resolve. Not only will this aid recovery but it will also reduce your discomfort.

If symptoms of photokeratitis do not improve or seem to worsen, be sure to seek immediate medical advice to rule out any complications.

How to protect your eyes in the summer?

Wear sunglasses with UV protection: This may seem logical, but many people still don’t wear sunglasses or choose cheap options that offer no UV protection. All sunglasses (with a fixed tint) should carry the CE mark and meet the European Standard BS EN 1836:2005. CE marking indicates full protection to UVA and UVB, which means if you are looking for sunglasses for everyday wear to protect your eyes from the sun then any pair carrying the CE marking will suffice.

For walking around towns and cities, category 2 or 3 lenses are sufficient. But if you are by the sea or large bodies of water (such as lakes), then category 3 is recommended due to the reflection of UV rays from the surface of the water.

If you are planning activities or just want to ensure extra comfort for your eyes while in bright conditions, then polarised lenses are highly recommended. Polarised lenses have a fixed tint and are designed to reduce glare from sunlight reflecting off flat horizontal surfaces such as metal, water, and snow. They feature a special anti-reflective coating that ensures light rays enter your eyes vertically (so you can only see whatever you are looking directly at). They block light from entering at any other angle, thereby reducing glare from the sun bouncing off nearby reflective surfaces.

Wearing sunglasses is imperative in protecting our eyes from UV radiation, but also protects our eyelids and the surrounding skin, too.

Switch to UV contact lenses: Contact lenses with UV protection can be labelled with different levels of protection depending on the percentage of UV rays they can block:

Class 1 UV blocking: The highest level of protection. Contact lenses that can block 90% of UV-A rays and 99% of UV-B rays.

Class 2 UV blocking: Contact lenses that block 70% of UV-A rays and 95% of UV-B rays.

These will help protect your eyes during those times when you need to take your sunglasses off for any reason. Wearers should be aware that despite certain contact lenses providing protection against UV radiation, they are no substitute for sunglasses. Additionally, contact lens wearers should remove their lenses before swimming as exposure to water can increase the risk of developing eye infections.

Water contains bacteria, whether it comes from your tap, the sea, or a swimming pool, and contact lenses are exceptionally porous and absorbent. This combination allows bacteria to spread on the surface of the contact lens, increasing the potential risk of sight-threatening eye infections.

Unfortunately, the chlorine in swimming pools won't kill all pathogens and acts as a mild irritant to the eyes.

Freshwater or saltwater sources like the sea, lakes and rivers for wild swimming or water sports activities, are no exception. This is because natural bodies of water are usually teeming with bacteria that are not killed off by pool chemicals. Acanthamoeba, one of the most dangerous organisms found in these sources, can result in a rare but serious eye infection, Acanthamoeba keratitis. If left untreated, this infection may lead to inflammation of the cornea, resulting in sight-threatening complications.

If you are looking forward to a swim but will struggle to see, opt for some daily disposable contact lenses under tight-fitting waterproof swimming goggles (and remove them on leaving the water). Even better, stay safe, and forget wearing lenses in the pool altogether by purchasing prescription goggles.

Wear a hat: The first choice for eye protection during summer is sunglasses, but if for any reason you can’t wear them, a broad brimmed hat with additional UPF protection is a must. Of course, it’s even better if you can wear both sunglasses and a hat together, for extra protection.