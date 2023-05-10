A backlog in routine diabetes checks may have contributed to thousands of excess deaths

A delay in routine health checks among people with diabetes may have contributed to thousands of excess deaths last year, a charity has warned.

Diabetes UK said there were more than 7,000 excess deaths in England linked to the condition in 2022 - 13% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

It said the majority of these deaths “were not attributable directly to Covid-10”, adding that between January and March this year there were 1,461 excess deaths involving diabetes.

The worrying figures mean “urgent action” is needed to reverse the trend, the charity said as it called for more to be done to support those who have the condition to “live well”.

It is thought that the higher than expected level of deaths could be due to a backlog in routine diabetes care caused by the pandemic. The checks help to prevent serious complications such as amputations, heart attacks and strokes, and can be lifesaving, but Diabetes UK says too many people are being left to “go it alone”.

A new report from the charity includes a poll of the number of patients who received all of the recommended annual check-ups for diabetes. The poll of more than 11,000 people in England living with diabetes found that only 47% of patients received all of the checks in 2021 or 2022, down from 57% pre-pandemic.

Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, said: “This routine care can be lifesaving, and help prevent other serious complications such as amputations, strokes and heart disease.

“Yet far too many people with diabetes are being left to go it alone managing this challenging and potentially fatal condition, with deeply alarming numbers of checks either missed or delayed.

“We know health professionals are working incredibly hard to give people the care they need, but they are just too stretched to provide the time and personalised support that is required – and it’s having a catastrophic impact.”

NHS England said returning routine health care to pre-pandemic levels was a key priority. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme – the largest programme of its kind in the world – has helped over 18,000 people avoid type 2 diabetes through expert advice on healthy eating and exercise.

“Our Major Conditions Strategy will cover type 2 Diabetes and help to reduce pressure on the NHS.”

Warning signs to look for

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that is caused by problems with the production of insulin in the body. It is often linked to being overweight or inactive, or having a family history of type 2 diabetes.

Many people who have the condition are living with it without realising as the symptoms do not necessarily make you feel unwell. But there are a few telltale signs that can help with diagnosis. The NHS says the main symptoms to look for include:

peeing more than usual, particularly at night

feeling thirsty all the time

feeling very tired

losing weight without trying to

itching around your penis or vagina, or repeatedly getting thrush

cuts or wounds taking longer to heal

blurred vision